Samay Raina's Still Alive Becomes World’s Most-Watched Stand-Up Special On YouTube

Summary of this article
Samay Raina has made a record-breaking comeback on YouTube with his stand-up special Still Alive.
As of April 23, the comedy special has crossed over 50 million views, becoming the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special worldwide.
The show marks his return after India’s Got Latent controversy.
Following India’s Got Latent controversy, comedian Samay Raina has made a thunderous comeback on YouTube with his latest stand-up special, Still Alive. It has become the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy video globally. As of April 23, the special comedy video has crossed 54.2 million views.
Still Alive becomes the most-watched comedy special
In that video, Samay shared his story and feelings during his tough days, and it struck a chord with audiences worldwide. On April 22, the stand-up comedian reshared an Instagram post on his Stories that mentioned that his show had crossed 53.5 million views. “officially turned his biggest controversy into a record-breaking comeback (sic),” read the caption on the post.
What Samay said about the achievement
"Still Alive is the most honest thing I have ever made. I owe every view to the people who never stopped showing up," Samay said in a statement.
Samay Raina's comeback with Still Alive
Samay returned with Still Alive, earlier this month. It marks his return after India's Got Lalent controversy.
Last year, Samay's show stirred nationwide controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks, following which he had to remove all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube.
Recently, he shared a video on Instagram announcing his return with Still Alive, where he spoke about the controversy and how it affected his mental health and made him feel helpless. He also said that several “irrelevant people” tried to grab the eyeballs amid the outrage.
The controversy prompted police complaints alleging obscenity, and a case was registered against the participants, including Raina.
Samay recently announced that he would be back on the second season of India's Got Latent soon.