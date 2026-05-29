Samay Raina Shares BTS Pic From India’s Got Latent Season 2 Shoot

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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The BTS pics from India's Got Latent Season 2 officially confirms that the second season of Samay's show has begun.

Samay Raina
Samay Raina starts shooting for India's Got Latent Season 2 Photo: Instagram/Samay Raina

Comedian Samay Raina has ended speculations over India's Got Latent Season 2, confirming that shooting is currently underway. He shared the update on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes pics from the set of his comedy talent show.

Samay Raina shoots for India's Got Latent Season 2

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Samay shared a pic, showing him holding a microphone on set, with Balraj Ghai standing behind him, while the faces of other panel members were blurred. The BTS pics from India's Got Latent Season 2 officially confirms that the second season of Samay's show has begun.

Samay Raina on Indias Got Latent 2
Samay Raina on India's Got Latent 2 Photo: Instagram
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Samay had first announced the second season of India's Got Latent on his comedy special, Still Alive. While sharing a picture on his Instagram story from the sets of Still Alive, he wrote, "Uski bhi shooting chal rahi hai dostoooo (That's being shot too, friends) (sic)."

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