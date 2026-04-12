Ranveer Allahbadia Reacts To Samay Raina’s Still Alive Jokes, Internet Watches

Ranveer Allahbadia reacts to Samay Raina’s jokes in Still Alive with a calm, humorous response. As clips go viral, the moment has reignited conversation around the India’s Got Latent controversy and how both creators are choosing to address it publicly.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Ranveer Allahbadia
Ranveer Allahbadia Reacts to Samay Raina Jokes in Viral Clip Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ranveer Allahbadia reacts calmly to Samay Raina's jokes, video goes viral online.

  • Still Alive special revisits India’s Got Latent controversy and editing claims.

  • Past controversy involved FIRs, legal scrutiny and Supreme Court observations.

Ranveer Allahbadia reacts to Samay Raina’s jokes in his comedy special Still Alive, and the internet has taken notice. The podcaster chose to keep things light, responding with humour rather than confrontation, even as the jokes referenced a controversy that once put him at the centre of intense public scrutiny.

In a paparazzi interaction captured by photographer Shailesh Pandey, it was seen that Ranveer brushed off the mention of Samay with a playful remark, suggesting it was “his time now”. The response quickly circulated online, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

Ranveer Allahbadia responds with humour to Samay Raina’s jabs

In another clip from the same interaction, it was conveyed by Ranveer that he prefers to focus on positivity. It was suggested by him that appreciation always reaches him, and that maintaining a positive mindset helps attract the same energy. His tone remained easy-going, with an emphasis on humour and not taking offence.

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This measured reaction stands in contrast to the sharper tone of the jokes made in Still Alive, where Samay Raina had revisited the earlier controversy involving Ranveer.

Samay Raina revisits India’s Got Latent controversy

In his special, it was claimed by Samay that Ranveer had repeated an inappropriate question multiple times during the filming of India’s Got Latent, though only one instance made it to the final cut. He further stated that a significant portion of the content was edited out before release.

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The controversy itself dates back to 2025, when a question posed by Ranveer on the show sparked backlash online. FIRs were filed, and the matter escalated to the point where the National Commission for Women intervened. It was later noted by the Supreme Court that the remarks were inappropriate, even as interim protection was granted to Ranveer.

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The renewed exchange comes as clips from Still Alive continue to circulate, bringing the episode back into public conversation.

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