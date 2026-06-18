Aasif Sheikh On Pranit More Controversy: ‘Humiliation Is Not Comedy’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Aasif Sheikh has weighed in on the Pranit More controversy, saying humour should never come at the cost of someone's dignity. The actor urged comedians to focus on their craft instead of chasing temporary fame through offensive remarks.

Aasif Sheikh On Pranit More
Aasif Sheikh On Pranit More Row Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Aasif Sheikh says comedy should entertain without humiliating or demeaning people.

  • Pranit More's controversy sparked debate after viral biryani date comments online.

  • The actor urged comedians to prioritise craft over short-term viral popularity.

Actor Aasif Sheikh has shared his thoughts on the ongoing Pranit More controversy, drawing a clear distinction between humour and humiliation. Speaking to India Today, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! The actor said that comedy should entertain audiences without demeaning individuals or relying on offensive remarks for attention.

The debate gained momentum after a clip from comedian Pranit More's performance went viral online. During the interaction, an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, spoke about spending around Rs 370 on biryani during a date and suggested that paying for a meal entitled him to intimacy. The exchange triggered criticism on social media, with many users describing the comments as problematic.

Aasif Sheikh on the Pranit More controversy

Reacting to the incident, Aasif told India Today that humour built around embarrassing or insulting people should not be celebrated. It was stated by the actor that there are many ways to make audiences laugh without crossing personal boundaries.

According to Aasif, clean comedy with a strong punchline has greater value than jokes designed to shock or offend. He also said performers can occasionally get carried away, but deliberately relying on crude humour should be avoided.

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By Aishani Biswas

‘Work On Your Craft,’ Says Aasif Sheikh

The actor emphasised that controversial statements may generate instant attention, but they rarely create lasting careers. It was further noted by Aasif that entertainers should focus on developing their skills instead of seeking quick popularity through viral moments.

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He added that offensive comments may earn a few laughs, but they can leave a negative impression on audiences as well.

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Reflecting on his decades-long career, Aasif said success in entertainment requires patience and consistency. The actor, who currently stars in Paritosh Painter's comedy play Tom & Jerry alongside Ali Asgar and Shilpa Shinde, stressed that meaningful comedy is built over time and not through controversy.

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