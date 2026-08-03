Manushi Chhillar Celebrates India's CWG 2030 Honour With Stirring Closing Ceremony Dance

Manushi Chhillar became one of the biggest highlights of the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony after India officially secured the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The former Miss World led a colourful cultural presentation celebrating India's heritage, diversity and unity as Ahmedabad was confirmed as the next host city. The grand showcase also featured Grammy Award-winning singer Shankar Mahadevan, spectacular visuals and the formal handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to India.