Manushi Chhillar Celebrates India's CWG 2030 Honour With Stirring Closing Ceremony Dance

Manushi Chhillar led India's cultural showcase after securing CWG 2030 hosting rights officially.
Ahmedabad becomes India's second Commonwealth Games host city after New Delhi in 2010.
Shankar Mahadevan, Neeraj Chopra and P. T. Usha featured during historic handover ceremony.
Manushi Chhillar became one of the biggest highlights of the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony after India officially secured the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The former Miss World led a colourful cultural presentation celebrating India's heritage, diversity and unity as Ahmedabad was confirmed as the next host city. The grand showcase also featured Grammy Award-winning singer Shankar Mahadevan, spectacular visuals and the formal handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to India.
Manushi Chhillar's CWG 2030 performance celebrates India's cultural diversity
The cultural presentation was centred on the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning The World Is One Family. A live rendition of Vande Mataram was performed by Shankar Mahadevan while Manushi Chhillar appeared in a vibrant traditional outfit alongside a large ensemble of dancers representing different regions of the country.
The performance featured colourful folk dances, elaborate costumes, fireworks and visuals showcasing India's iconic landmarks and landscapes. Mahadevan also performed Aye Watan and Ab Tu Bhaag Milkha, adding to the celebratory atmosphere as the hosting responsibilities were formally passed to India.
Ahmedabad begins countdown to the Commonwealth Games 2030
Following the cultural showcase, the Commonwealth Games flag was officially handed over to India. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and legendary athlete P. T. Usha joined the ceremony as Ahmedabad was confirmed as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
The announcement marked the beginning of India's preparations for a landmark sporting event. The 2030 edition will be the 100th Commonwealth Games, while Ahmedabad will become only the second Indian city to host the multi-sport event after New Delhi.
The official handover took place during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, marking the start of the countdown to Ahmedabad 2030.