Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hits $1 Billion In Six Days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth movie of the year to earn $1 billion, following The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1.001 billion), Michael ($1.001 billion) and Toy Story 5 ($1.067 billion). Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has grossed a remarkable $912 million to date and is about to be the fifth release of 2026 to join the billion-dollar club. 2026 is shaping up to be a spectacular year for the global box office, finally catching up to the glory of 2019 that saw a slew of movies trooping into the billion-dollar club.