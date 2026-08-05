Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hits $1 Billion In Six Days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reached the billion-dollar mark.
Tom Holland-starrer is storming the box office.
This is the actor's fourth solo outing as Spider-Man.
Sony/Marvel Studio’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day raced past the $1 billion mark on Monday, emerging the second fastest to movie to reach that global milestone after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame which opened to $1.22 billion worldwide. Brand New Day has earned $407 million in North America after four days of release, becoming the fastest film to surpass $400 million domestically. The movie also pulled off the highest-grossing Monday in history with $47 million.
Holland;s fourth solo outing as the masked vigilante has stormed box office, smashing records. In regards to why this movie is working, Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman told Deadline, “Whether you live in Peru, Pakistan, or Peoria, everyone wants friends and wants connection with everyone. Fundamentally this is a movie about friendship and hope.”
He added, "We stayed with that emotion all the day (throughout the campaign). For all the whiz-bang, the audience doesn’t care about what a movie costs, they care about how it makes them feel. We kept the emotion and the character front and center.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is The Fourth Release This Year To Hit The Billion Mark
In four days of release, the feature emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood release of all time in the Indian market, following in the heels of the all-time gross records currently held by Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame. According to Variety, metropolitan centers recorded unprecedented demand, with Bengaluru leading all cities by contributing 23% of tracked top-city grosses, followed by Hyderabad at 17%, Mumbai at 15%, and Delhi at 14%.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth movie of the year to earn $1 billion, following The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1.001 billion), Michael ($1.001 billion) and Toy Story 5 ($1.067 billion). Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has grossed a remarkable $912 million to date and is about to be the fifth release of 2026 to join the billion-dollar club. 2026 is shaping up to be a spectacular year for the global box office, finally catching up to the glory of 2019 that saw a slew of movies trooping into the billion-dollar club.