Gladiators: Ajith Kumar's Racing Documentary Announced After Dare Devil Reveal; First Look Unveiled

Gladiators documents Ajith Kumar Racing's remarkable motorsport journey and competitive achievements since 2024.
AL Vijay directs the documentary, with GV Prakash Kumar composing its background score.
Ajith's racing team earned podium finishes at Dubai 24H and Spa-Francorchamps competitions.
Ajith Kumar fans have another major announcement to celebrate. Soon after the title of his next film Dare Devil was unveiled, the makers officially announced Gladiators, a documentary that chronicles the actor's racing journey and the achievements of Ajith Kumar Racing. The first look poster was released on social media, offering a glimpse of the documentary's competitive spirit and the team's pursuit of excellence.
Gladiators to showcase Ajith Kumar's racing journey
The documentary is being produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner Golden Trophy Film Production and is directed by filmmaker AL Vijay, known for films such as Deiva Thirumagal and Madrasapattinam. Music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
The first-look poster carries the tagline "In Pursuit of Challenges," suggesting that the documentary will focus on the determination, discipline and passion that have defined Ajith's motorsport career.
Ajith Kumar Racing's achievements take centre stage
Ajith announced his return to professional racing in September 2024 with the launch of Ajith Kumar Racing and expressed his ambition to compete in the European GT4 Championship. Belgian racer Fabian Duffieux was introduced as the team's official racing driver.
The actor has previously competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, British Formula 3 Championship and FIA Formula 2 Championship, securing podium finishes at Donington Park and Knockhill during his racing career.
The documentary is also expected to revisit the team's recent milestones, including a third-place finish in the 991 category at the Dubai 24H Race in January 2025 and second-place finishes at Belgium's Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in 2025 and again this year.
Cinematography has been handled by Ribhu Sharma, Noel Kemman and Kabilan Vinayic, while Anthony serves as editor.
Meanwhile, Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. He will next reunite with the filmmaker for Dare Devil, while Gladiators promises fans an intimate look at the actor's remarkable journey beyond cinema.