'Vulgar Jokes Not Acceptable': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Arrest Over His Remarks

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested and subsequently released on bail on Tuesday.
The arrest followed an alleged suggestive, double-meaning remark targeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and a female actor.
Stalin made the controversial comments during a party protest in Thanjavur regarding the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.
Police arrested opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday (August 4). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) politician, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, secured bail after his suggestive comments targeting Chief Minister Vijay and a female star prompted the police action.
The incident occurred during a political protest over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. The remarks sparked widespread public outrage. Several film fraternity members sharply criticised the political leader. BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has also condemned Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks.
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest
Kangana Ranaut welcomed the legal action.
"Public display of filthy abuses, double meaning obscene and vulgar jokes is not acceptable to any civilised society. Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence, he might be out on bail by now but it’s a good precedent," Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Earlier, actor-politician Kushboo Sundar also condemned the remarks as "crass, cheap and deeply derogatory".
In a social media post, she wrote, "If those with such a mindset aspire to lead a political party and one day govern the state, then God help us."
"Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies. When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape," Sundar said.
Sundar concluded her post by insisting that Stalin issue a public apology to the actress without any conditions.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and veteran actor Ambika also joined the public criticism, condemning the language used at the political rally.
Udhayanidhi Stalin controversy explained
The controversy began during a DMK's protest in Thanjavur. The demonstration centered around the proposed Mekedatu dam project and the conflict over Cauvery water sharing with Karnataka.
Stalin addressed the gathering and criticised the state government's handling of the water crisis.
"Forty-five thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water should have come...but not a single drop has come. But the CM we have is not even opening his mouth. His only concern is about how to impose false cases on DMK leaders..." Stalin said.
Stalin avoided naming anyone directly. The crowd instead shouted the name of a well-known Tamil actress rumored to be a close associate of Vijay. The DMK leader paused, smiled and delivered a suggestive comment that triggered loud cheers and laughter.
"I mean, I was referring to Cauvery only," he added.
A video of the exchange went viral on social media, resulting backlash which was followed by his arrest and later bail.