Jimmy Shergill Draws Attention To Film Crew's Punishing 18-Hour Shift

Jimmy Shergill has flagged dire working conditions for film crew.
He singled out the gruelling long work shifts for the workers on film sets.
He said such conditions aren't sustainable, citing health concerns.
Actor Jimmy Shergill has called for the Hindi film industry to pay greater heed and share some concern for the people working behind the camera. He acknowledged the privileges of actors, insisting the crew has to push on with severely long work shifts.
In a promotion conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India for his upcoming Netflix show, Operation Safed Sagar, Shergill regretted the extreme number of hours the crew are asked to chip in. The international 12-hour work-day is often trampled as regards film industry crew who go on for more than eighteen hours. The actor cited pushing for such long work duration constantly will lead to dire health.
Jimmy Shergill Voices Concern For Crew
Shergill claimed that, "from the time we are called, which is one to one-and-a-half hours before time, till the time we pack up, for actors, it's 12 hours of shooting... which eventually becomes 15."
He said, "My fight is for the workers. 12 plus three plus three... 18 [hours], followed by their travel time back home. So he's just going home to meet his wife and come back. What kind of life is he living? Somebody has to genuinely take care of that because health is the most important thing for the workers. A guy doing that every single day is not gonna last too long."
Shergill added, "Everywhere in the world, the timing is 12 hours. You should work however much you want within those hours, but after that, workers need their own time. We actors, are privileged because we might be able to wrap up our work in those 15 to 20 days and go back home and sleep. The workers can't."
Shergill was last seen in Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film sank at the box office. He will next be seen in the upcoming series Operation Safed Sagar, which is inspired by the Indian Air Force's historic 1999 Kargil War mission. The show also stars Dia Mirza, Abhay Verma, Siddharth.