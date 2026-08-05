Legendary Singer Remo Fernandes Performs His Final Performance In UK Amid Health Struggles

Remo Fernandes on his farewell concert

The 73-year-old musician revealed that he suffered a mild stroke after he took the third Covid-19 vaccine. The condition made it hard for him to play the guitar and flute and it was not as it used to be before. He also shared being diagnosed with vertigo last year and undergoing surgery after a "nasty" fall. Following this, his doctor in Goa forbade him from performing while standing. He ordered him to sit down and perform.