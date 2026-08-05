Legendary Singer Remo Fernandes Performs His Final Performance In UK Amid Health Struggles

Music legend Remo Fernandes revealed he suffered a mild stroke after taking Covid-19 vaccine, affecting his ability to play instruments.
The Padma Shri awardee also shared his recent diagnoses of vertigo and an accidental fall that required surgery.
Despite these health struggles, Fernandes delivered a high-energy performance during the UK Goan Festival.
Legendary singer and musician Remo Fernandes delivered his final performance on Sunday (August 2), at the Goa Day event in the United Kingdom, leaving the audience emotional. Despite health setbacks that have affected his ability to play instruments, Fernandes delivered a stunning performance seated.
Dressed in a black shirt and a pair of denim pants, he slowly moved onto the stage as the audience cheered for him. Before beginning his show, the singer opened up about his recent health struggles.
Remo Fernandes on his farewell concert
The 73-year-old musician revealed that he suffered a mild stroke after he took the third Covid-19 vaccine. The condition made it hard for him to play the guitar and flute and it was not as it used to be before. He also shared being diagnosed with vertigo last year and undergoing surgery after a "nasty" fall. Following this, his doctor in Goa forbade him from performing while standing. He ordered him to sit down and perform.
"Sitting down and performing is really not my cup of tea. So, that's why I decided to call it a day and to stop performing," Remo added.
Despite the physical limitations, his voice, energy, and magnetic aura wowed the audience. The show started with characteristic energy.
Remo Fernandes' early life and career
Born in Goa on May 8, 1953, Fernandes began his musical journey on stage as a five-year-old. He wrote his first original love song at 14.
He later moved to Mumbai to study at the Sir J.J. College of Architecture and soon became a popular face in the rock scene.
Remo travelled across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East and started playing on street corners, in cafes and performed at small local gatherings.
He got exposed to North African percussion, Latin beats and European folk music. His travel experience broadened his artistic vision. After being in the West for long time, he returned to Goa.
In India, Remo wrote several memorable socio-political songs but was rejected from major Indian record labels.
He independently released the albums Goan Crazy in 1984 and Old Goan Gold in 1985.
He started distributing his cassette tapes to local shops across Goa while riding his yellow scooter.
His albums were a blend of original pop-rock tracks, with Portuguese mando beats and traditional Konkani folk music.
He entered into Bollywood with Jalwa and didn't look back. The Goa music legend delivered hits like Hamma Hamma, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, and Huiya Ho, among others.
He was awarded with the Padma Shri in 2007.