Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story: Ella Beatty's First Look Unveiled; Sets Netflix Release Date

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Netflix unveiled the first look of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story and release date. Ella Beatty plays the lead Lizzie Borden - the first female monster of the anthology series.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story first look and release date out Photo: Netflix
Summary of this article

  • Netflix unveiled the first look of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story and release date.

  • Ella Beatty plays the lead Lizzie Borden - the first female monster of the anthology series.

  • It is set to premiere this September.

Netflix‘s Emmy-winning Monster anthology is returning with its first female “monster.” Ella Beatty plays the lead of Lizzie Borden in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story first look out

The OTT giant unveiled the first look pics and premiere date for season four titled Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.

Beatty plays an accused axe murderer who was tried and acquitted in the 1892 murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The case inspired several cinematic adaptations, including the 1975 TV movie The Legend of Lizzie Borden, 2014's Lizzie Borden Took an Ax and Lizzie (2018), starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart.

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Sharing the first-look, Netflix captioned the post, “Lizzie Borden took an axe... The first female monster from the creators of the Monster Anthology Series, MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY coming to Netflix September 17 (sic).”

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story plot

The official synopsis of the film reads: “When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power and revenge. The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don’t just shock the world — they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous and gloriously free.”

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Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story cast and release date and cast

Apart from Beatty, the series also stars Vicky Krieps as Bridget Sullivan, Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden and Charlie Hunnam as Andrew Borden. Billie Lourd, Joey Pollari, Sarah Paulson and Jessica Barden are also part of the cast.

All eight episodes of the upcoming series will premiere September 17 on Netflix.

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Ella Beatty on her role

Beatty told Tudum she is “excited for viewers to experience our exploration of Lizzie Borden’s story and the questions that her life animates to this day.”

“It has been a dream come true to investigate this complicated person’s psychology and to examine an American crime that feels almost mythic in proportion. This season gives us our first female Monster and delves into female rage and repression which I’ve found to feel strikingly relevant, and I cannot wait to share it with the world,” she added.

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