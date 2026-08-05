Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story: Ella Beatty's First Look Unveiled; Sets Netflix Release Date

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story plot

The official synopsis of the film reads: “When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power and revenge. The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don’t just shock the world — they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous and gloriously free.”