Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Grand Finale: Finalists, Prize Money, Streaming Details And What To Expect Tonight

The Lock Upp Grand Finale is finally here after weeks of intense rivalries, emotional breakdowns and dramatic twists. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will conclude tonight as five contestants compete for the coveted trophy and the Rs 1 crore cash prize. With fan favourites still in the race and several surprises planned, viewers are eager to find out who will emerge victorious.