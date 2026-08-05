Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Grand Finale: Finalists, Prize Money, Streaming Details And What To Expect Tonight

Lock Upp Grand Finale features five finalists battling for the Rs 1 crore trophy.
Netflix streams the Lock Upp finale tonight with a celebrity jury and performances.
Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and three others compete in the final showdown.
The Lock Upp Grand Finale is finally here after weeks of intense rivalries, emotional breakdowns and dramatic twists. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will conclude tonight as five contestants compete for the coveted trophy and the Rs 1 crore cash prize. With fan favourites still in the race and several surprises planned, viewers are eager to find out who will emerge victorious.
Lock Upp Grand Finale: When and where to watch
The grand finale of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will stream exclusively on Netflix from 8 pm tonight. According to the latest promo released by the makers, the finale will feature multiple rounds before the winner is announced.
Apart from the final challenge, the contestants will also face questions from a celebrity and media jury. Their responses, along with the jury's votes, will play a significant role in deciding the eventual winner.
Lock Upp finalists, prize money and finale format
After Tuesday's episode, the competition has narrowed down to five finalists: Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat and Shilpa Shinde. Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav were eliminated just before the finale.
Shivangi became the first finalist after Harshad Chopda voluntarily surrendered his own place in the finale. Shreya secured her position through a house vote, while Ram, Yogesh and Shilpa survived the final knockout challenge to book their spots.
The winner will take home the Lock Upp trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. However, Yogesh Rawat has already secured Rs 10 lakh after winning one of the season's earlier tasks.
The grand finale will also feature a question-and-answer session with celebrity guests and journalists, including Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare and Awez Darbar. Special performances by the finalists and appearances by former contestants, including Pamala Serena, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola, are also expected.
By the end of tonight's episode, one of the five finalists will lift the Lock Upp trophy and complete the season's redemption journey.