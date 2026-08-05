Pradeep Rawat Final Rites: Ashoke Pandit, Raj Arjun And Others Pay Their Last Respects

Pradeep Rawat final rites saw over six prominent film personalities paying emotional tributes.
Veteran actor battled blood cancer before passing away aged 74 in Bhiwandi hospital.
Lagaan, Ghajini and Mahabharat star leaves behind four decades of memorable performances.
Pradeep Rawat final rites were held in Mumbai, where family members and colleagues from the film industry gathered to bid an emotional farewell to the veteran actor. Ashoke Pandit, Raj Arjun, Akhilendra Mishra, Karan V Grover, Surendra Pal and Ruhanika Dhawan were among those present. Rawat passed away at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer. He breathed his last at a hospital in Bhiwandi, leaving behind a legacy that stretched across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema.
Film fraternity gathers to honour Pradeep Rawat
Photos from the funeral showed Pradeep Rawat's family carrying his framed photograph during his final journey. A decorated ambulance bearing the actor's portrait was also seen at the venue. Rajendra Gupta, Poppy Jabbal and several members of the entertainment industry joined the gathering to offer condolences to the bereaved family.
Earlier, Rawat's Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma had confirmed the actor's death. In a tribute shared online, it was said by Sharma that, "Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan, RIP."
The All Indian Cine Workers Association also mourned his demise. In its statement, it was said that Rawat's unforgettable portrayals of powerful villainous characters and his immense contribution to Indian cinema would always be remembered by generations of film lovers.
Pradeep Rawat's career and family
Rawat built a career spanning more than four decades and became widely recognised for memorable performances in Lagaan, Ghajini and Sarfarosh. Television audiences also remember him for portraying Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat. Born on January 21, 1952, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, he worked across several Indian film industries and earned a reputation for his commanding screen presence.
His final rites were held in Mumbai on Wednesday following his death a day earlier. Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya.