Pradeep Rawat Final Rites: Ashoke Pandit, Raj Arjun And Others Pay Their Last Respects

Pradeep Rawat final rites were held in Mumbai, where family members and colleagues from the film industry gathered to bid an emotional farewell to the veteran actor. Ashoke Pandit, Raj Arjun, Akhilendra Mishra, Karan V Grover, Surendra Pal and Ruhanika Dhawan were among those present. Rawat passed away at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer. He breathed his last at a hospital in Bhiwandi, leaving behind a legacy that stretched across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema.