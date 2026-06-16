Bigg Boss 20: Rapper Cockroach aka Santy Sharma To Join Salman Khan's Show?

Santy Sharma Bigg Boss 20 rumours intensify amid contestant speculation online.
Rapper Cockroach is known for satirical content and outspoken political views.
Bigg Boss 20 may feature more digital creators with strong fan bases.
Santy Sharma's entery in Bigg Boss 20 rumours have started gaining traction after reports suggested that the rapper and social media personality, popularly known as Cockroach, is being considered for the upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show. While neither the makers nor Santy Sharma have confirmed the development, his name has quickly emerged as one of the most discussed additions to the rumoured contestant list.
As Bigg Boss prepares for its landmark 20th season, the makers are reportedly looking to include personalities with strong digital influence and distinctive public identities. Santy's outspoken nature, viral online presence and ability to spark conversations appear to align with the show's evolving casting strategy.
Who is Santy Sharma?
Santy Sharma rose to prominence through his unconventional rap videos, satirical content and commentary on social and political issues. Better known by his stage name Cockroach, he has built a substantial following across social media platforms by sharing candid opinions and engaging directly with trending topics.
His content often divides opinion, making him a polarising yet highly visible figure in the digital space. Apart from his work as a rapper and creator, Santy is also associated with the Janata Party and regularly comments on current affairs.
Why Santy Sharma could be a strong Bigg Boss 20 contestant
Over the years, Bigg Boss has increasingly featured influencers, digital creators and internet personalities alongside actors and television stars. Contestants with loyal online fan bases often generate significant engagement and help drive conversations beyond the show itself.
If Santy Sharma joins Bigg Boss 20, viewers can expect a contestant unafraid to speak his mind. His candid opinions and unpredictable personality could create compelling dynamics inside the house, especially in an environment where every interaction is closely watched.
For now, Santy Sharma's participation remains a rumour. As speculation around the Bigg Boss 20 contestant list continues to grow, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers to know whether the rapper will step into television's most-watched reality show alongside Salman Khan.