Barry Manilow Postpones Lexington Concert For Second Time Due To ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

Barry Manilow rescheduled his Lexington, concert on Tuesday, after previously postponing it in March due to lung cancer treatment.
The exact reason for the show's postponement hasn't been revealed yet.
The 83-year-old singer revealed his stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis in 2025.
American singer-songwriter Barry Manilow postponed his concert Tuesday (August 4) scheduled to be held at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Barry Manilow Lexington concert cancelled
“Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” Manilow, 83, wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The exact reason for the postponement hasn't been revealed yet.
Manilow had previously been scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena in Lexington on March 9, but the show was postponed as he underwent treatment for lung cancer, according to LEX News.
Barry Manilow cancer journey
The Copacabana singer revealed his stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis in 2025. He detailed his his cancer treatment journey and how it changed his relationship with music in an interview with PEOPLE.
“You just don’t even think about [how fragile life is],” Manilow said on his cancer diagnosis. “And suddenly, you have lung cancer. But I’m still here. I’m not all here; there’s part of me that isn’t here — they took out a part of me, and now I’ve got to figure out, ‘What do I do?’”
In November 2025, when Manilow visited his doctor for hip pain, he underwent an MRI of his pelvis and lungs after suffering from bronchitis. He was then diagnosed with lung cancer.
“If he hadn’t done that, man ... He saved my life, because there’s no symptoms for what I had,” the Grammy winner said. “I could go on, nothing hurt — but they found the dot in my lung,” Manilow says. “They called me and said, ‘Could be cancer.’ That’s a bad word. ‘Not me. F--- you. I can’t have cancer.’”
He credited his husband and manager Garry Kief for being his support in his cancer journey.
Manilow released his 33rd studio album, What A Time, in June this year.