Udhayanidhi Stalin Row: Chinmayi, Khushbu Slam ‘Trisha’ Remark, Demand Public Apology

Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under fire after making a remark during a protest over the Cauvery water dispute that was widely interpreted as targeting actor Trisha. The comment triggered strong reactions from singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, both of whom criticised the use of a woman's name in a political attack. The controversy also intensified after an FIR was registered against the DMK leader over the remarks.