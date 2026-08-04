Udhayanidhi Stalin Row: Chinmayi, Khushbu Slam ‘Trisha’ Remark, Demand Public Apology

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Chinmayi Sripaada and Khushbu Sundar condemned the comment, saying women should not be used in political battles and demanding accountability.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Comment
Udhayanidhi Stalin Row Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Chinmayi Sripaada criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin for dragging women into political attacks unnecessarily.

  • Khushbu Sundar demanded an unconditional public apology to Trisha over the controversial remark.

  • Tamil Nadu Police registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin under multiple legal provisions.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under fire after making a remark during a protest over the Cauvery water dispute that was widely interpreted as targeting actor Trisha. The comment triggered strong reactions from singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, both of whom criticised the use of a woman's name in a political attack. The controversy also intensified after an FIR was registered against the DMK leader over the remarks.

Chinmayi Sripaada says women should not be dragged into politics

Responding on X, it was said by Chinmayi Sripaada that politicians should focus on public issues instead of dragging women into political rivalries. She revealed that she had initially misunderstood the remark until its implied meaning was explained to her.

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Chinmayi further stated that the crowd could have been discouraged instead of being encouraged, adding that younger political leaders should be setting better standards than previous generations. It was also argued that women had not expressed enough collective outrage and solidarity over such remarks.

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Khushbu Sundar demands apology as FIR registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Khushbu Sundar also condemned the remarks, describing them as crass, derogatory and unworthy of public discourse. It was said by the BJP leader that political differences should never come at the cost of a woman's dignity.

She further demanded that Udhayanidhi issue an unconditional public apology to Trisha.

The controversy began during a DMK protest in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water dispute. While criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Udhayanidhi was interrupted by members of the crowd chanting Trisha's name. He responded with a remark before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery river. However, the statement was widely interpreted as a sexual innuendo linked to long-running speculation involving the actor.

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In his first response to India Today, Udhayanidhi defended himself, saying no individual other than the Chief Minister had been named in his speech. Later, Tamil Nadu Police registered an FIR against him under provisions including insulting the modesty of a woman and provocation with intent to cause a riot.

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