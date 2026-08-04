South OTT & New Movie Releases This Week: Lenin, Vadhandhi Season 2, DC, GDN And More

The first week of August brings a packed OTT lineup and theatrical releases with content across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
From thrillers to romantic dramas, there are interesting South titles this week - on OTT and in theatres.
Lenin, Uyir lead the digital space, while R Madhavan's GDN and Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC are the major theatrical releases.
Streaming platforms across JioHotstar, Netflix and ZEE5 offer a fresh lineup of titles for early August 2026. From investigative thriller, action to romantic dramas, this week has something for everyone.
Have a look at the list here.
New South OTT releases this week (August 3-9, 2026)
1. Uyir - JioHotstar (August 4)
Roshan Mathew headlines the Malayalam investigative thriller. Mathew plays a probationary sub-inspector tasked with investigating a series of disturbing cases. Inspired by real incidents, the project combines police procedural elements with mystery. The narrative relies on emotional storytelling to unravel complex crimes and follow the protagonist's challenging journey.
2. Idhayam Murali - Netflix (August 7)
The coming-of-age Tamil-language romantic drama stars Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan and Kayadu Lohar, with Fahadh Faasil appearing in a special role.
It follows a young man whose unexpressed love guides his life through friendships, personal growth and sudden hurdles. Vibrant visuals and a soulful soundtrack anchor the emotional film.
3. Nooru Saami - ZEE5 (August 7)
The Sasi-directed Tamil family social drama features Vijay Antony, Swasika Vijay, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose and Karunaas. Drawing from true events, the plot follows a widowed mother whose search for a partner in her later years clashes with conservative societal norms and family demands.
4. Vadhandhi: Season 2 – The Mystery of Mani - Prime Video (August 7)
The Tamil web series explores deep themes of guilt, long-held secrets, rumours and redemption. The plot unfolds in Madurai against the cultural backdrop of the iconic Jallikattu festival.
The show stars M. Sasikumar as SI Moosa Raza, alongside Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, and Arjun Nandhakumar in pivotal roles.
The thriller is created, written, and directed by Andrew Louis.
5. Kattalan - ManoramaMAX (August 7)
The Malayalam survival drama is led by Antony Varghese, with Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Siddique, and Hanan Shaah as the supporting cast.
The story is set in 1995. It unfolds in the Aanakolli forest, where constant elephant attacks terrorise nearby villages. The plot tracks the illicit trade of ivory smuggling and poaching. As threats multiply, local residents fight daily for their survival.
6. Lenin - Zee5 (August 7)
Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's Telugu action drama is written and directed by Murali Kishore Abburu.
It follows a young man who fights against injustice. His love story gets into an intense conflict rooted in family dynamics, power struggles and the determination to protect his loved ones.
Major South theatrical releases this week
7. DC - August 7
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the Tamil romantic action drama stars Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.
8. GDN - August 7
Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the bilingual biographical period drama is led by R Madhavan. Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan round out the cast.
The film is about the remarkable journey of GD Naidu and will focus on the challenges he faced in his life and career. Set during the pre-independence era, the film will show his rise as an inventor, entrepreneur, and visionary.
Korean Kanakaraju, Vivaah, Ayogya 2, Amma Naaku aa Abbayi Kaavaali, Thudakkam, Detective Teekshana, Photographer, Anakapalli, Life Today, Boss, and Akshara are the other movies releasing this week.