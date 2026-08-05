Heated Rivalry Requests Fans To Give Some "Space" Ahead Of Season 2 Production

The message came Tuesday following a weekend where Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams were spotted around Toronto in the lead-up to Season 2 production of the Crave sports series. Both Storrie and Williams have been documented telling fans to stop following them in public. Social media users have dug through the actors' digital footprint and speculated about their sexuality in serious breaches of privacy. Williams made headlines in July after confronting autograph seekers in Paris. Footage showed the 25-year-old attempting to burn a photo someone asked him to sign after he exited a vehicle.