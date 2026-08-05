Heated Rivalry Requests Fans To Give Some "Space" Ahead Of Season 2 Production

Heated Rivalry has issued an appeal for fans.
It asked them to be considerate and allow space for Season 2 filming.
The show made Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie overnight stars.
The team behind Heated Rivalry is calling for fans to respect the filming process as they put together the show's highly anticipated second season. The production company Accent Aigu Entertainment thanked viewers for their continued support into Season 2 of the surprise phenomenon while underlining a policy of an unintruded filming atmosphere. The show's fans have shown them to be over-enthusiastic, frequently crossing boundaries. The company's Instagram page put out an appeal for fans.
Heated Rivalry's Message For Fans
“To our incredible fans and everyone who’s been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more ‘Heated Rivalry,’ please help us in making it the best it can be,” the message read.
The message insisted, “If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it’ll be worth the wait!” Series creator Jacob Tierney also shared it on his page.
Heated Rivalry debuted in November 2025 to massive fanfare, as buzz for the show blazed over social media. The series centers around a secret romantic relationship between two hockey players who play for rival teams. The new season will be based on The Long Game – the sixth book in Rachel Reid's bestselling Game Changers series, from which the TV show is adapted.
The message came Tuesday following a weekend where Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams were spotted around Toronto in the lead-up to Season 2 production of the Crave sports series. Both Storrie and Williams have been documented telling fans to stop following them in public. Social media users have dug through the actors' digital footprint and speculated about their sexuality in serious breaches of privacy. Williams made headlines in July after confronting autograph seekers in Paris. Footage showed the 25-year-old attempting to burn a photo someone asked him to sign after he exited a vehicle.
Season 2 of Heated Rivalry was confirmed last year, with Canadian streaming service Crave announcing the news in December.