Rihanna Dazzles Barbados' Crop Over Carnival 2026

Crop Over is Barbados’ biggest and most spectacular carnival celebration, with roots in the 1700s as a party marking the end of the island’s sugar cane harvest. The contemporary version entails weeks of music-driven parties and cultural events leading up to Monday’s Grand Kadooment Day, the massive carnival parade where thousands of citizens drape on their finest masks and sparkling costumes to dance through the streets of Barbados. Her previous appearance at the carnival was in 2024. The final detail was the most low-key, yet easily the most surprising. Instead of reaching for her usual embellished stiletto heels, Rihanna chose a much more wearable shoe trend. She finished her elaborate look with a pair of crystal-encrusted flats made of turquoise mesh.