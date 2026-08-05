Rihanna Dazzles Barbados' Crop Over Carnival 2026

Rihanna stunned the Barbados' Crop Over celebrations.
She returned to the Carnival in a characteristically head-turning, flashy appearance.
She was last at the festival in 2024.
On August 3, Rihanna attended the annual Crop Over festival in her home country of Barbados, where she decked herself in colorful jewels. She joined her brother’s band, Aura, and paraded down the streets of Barbados in her latest Carnival design. She was a riot of colour.
In true Rihanna fashion, she styled her costume with an extraordinary headpiece that looked more like the dome of a grand temple than a chunk of headwear. Rihanna’s entire ensemble was created by Barbados designer Lauren Austin, according to Vogue, who has previously created the mogul’s Carnival looks—per her Instagram. The outfit also had a number of bold cut-outs on the bodice — mostly cut-outs, honestly, as the eye-popping piece strategically covered bits of RihRih’s body with jewels.
What Is Crop Over?
Crop Over is Barbados’ biggest and most spectacular carnival celebration, with roots in the 1700s as a party marking the end of the island’s sugar cane harvest. The contemporary version entails weeks of music-driven parties and cultural events leading up to Monday’s Grand Kadooment Day, the massive carnival parade where thousands of citizens drape on their finest masks and sparkling costumes to dance through the streets of Barbados. Her previous appearance at the carnival was in 2024. The final detail was the most low-key, yet easily the most surprising. Instead of reaching for her usual embellished stiletto heels, Rihanna chose a much more wearable shoe trend. She finished her elaborate look with a pair of crystal-encrusted flats made of turquoise mesh.
Lauren Austin has been collaborating with Rihanna on her Crop Over looks since 2013. “I love how daring Rihanna is—her style is edgy and she isn’t afraid to wear whatever she wants, when she wants,” Austin told Vogue in 2017. At the festival, she continued, “it’s very important to dress up in full costume to really and truly feel the Crop Over vibe. It’s exhilarating, free, and radiant.”