Pakistan squad for fih world cup 2026 abu bakr mahmood captain check whos in out

Pakistan Squad For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Abu Bakr Mahmood Named Captain - Check Who’s In And Who’s Out

P PTI Published at: 5 August 2026 6:40 pm

Abu Bakr Mahmood will captain Pakistan’s 20-member squad at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, with Ammad Shakeel Butt also included. The PHF has yet to announce the coaching and management team for Pakistan’s first World Cup appearance in eight years

P PTI Published at: 5 August 2026 6:40 pm

Pakistan Squad For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Abu Bakr Mahmood Named Captain - Check Who’s In And Who’s Out | Photo: Instagram/