Pakistan Squad For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Abu Bakr Mahmood Named Captain - Check Who’s In And Who’s Out

Abu Bakr Mahmood will captain Pakistan’s 20-member squad at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 (August 15–30)
Former captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has been retained, with most players coming from Pakistan’s recent international squads
The PHF is yet to announce the coaching and management team for Pakistan’s first World Cup appearance in eight years
Striker Abu Bakr Mahmood will lead a 20-member Pakistan team in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.
The national hockey selectors have retained former captain Ammad Shakeel Butt in the squad, which includes mostly those players who have been representing the country in recent international events.
The PHF is yet to give clarity on the coaching and manangement team for the World Cup in which Pakistan is taking part after eight years.
Pakistan are placed along side arch-rivals India, England and Wales in Pool D of the men's tournament.
Pakistan will open their campaign against England at Amstelveen, Netherlands on August 15.
Pakistan Squad For FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026
Pakistan Squad: Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adil Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Umar Mustafa, Abu Bakar Mahmood (C), Ali Raza, Abdul Manan and Muhammad Ammad.