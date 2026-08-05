Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 28 Crore Seized in Cachar, 3 Held

Narcotics worth an estimated Rs 28 crore were seized and three suspected drug traffickers arrested in a joint operation by Assam Police and the Assam Rifles in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
The joint team recovered 1.1 lakh Yaba tablets and 223 grams of heroin during the operation, he said in a social media post on Tuesday night.
"The drug mafia continues to face the full force of the law in Assam. In a joint operation by @cacharpolice & @official_dgar, a major narcotics consignment of 1.1 lakh YABA tablets and 223 g of heroin worth Rs 28 crore has been seized," he said.
Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested during the operation, he added.
Sarma reiterated that the state's crackdown on narcotics trafficking would continue with full force.
Yaba, also known as "crazy medicine" in Thai, is a tablet containing a mixture of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant, and caffeine.