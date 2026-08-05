Durand Cup 2026: Manvir Singh's Hat-Trick Headlines Bagan's Eight-Goal Rout Of South United FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant crushed South United 8-0 to secure their second consecutive win in the Durand Cup Group A
Manvir Singh starred with a clinical hat-trick, complemented by a brace from Suhail Ahmad Bhat and goals from Alberto Rodriguez and Rahul Bheke
The dominant victory keeps Mohun Bagan comfortably at the top of Group A with six points from two matches
Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their second straight win after a ruthless 8-0 rout of South United Football Club in their Group A fixture of the Durand Cup at Kolkata on Tuesday.
Manvir Singh starred with a clinical hat-trick, while Suhail Ahmad Bhat got a brace and Alberto Rodruguez and Rahul Bheke also registered their names on the scoresheet, with an own goal from South United captain Noel S.
Bagan remained on top of the group with six points from two matches while South United are in third place with three points from as many games.
The Mariners wasted little time in stamping their authority on the contest.
The breakthrough arrived in just the fourth minute through a moment of brilliance from Sahal Abdul Samad.
Receiving possession on the edge of the penalty area, the midfielder produced an exquisite no-look reverse pass that split the South United defence.
Manvir controlled with his left foot before calmly finishing with his right to hand the Mariners an early lead.
Mohun Bagan doubled their advantage six minutes later from a set-piece.
Thapa delivered a teasing corner from the left and Spanish defender Alberto Rodríguez rose highest to plant a powerful header into the back of the net.
The third goal arrived in the 19th minute following another flowing move.
Dejan Dražić combined neatly with Thapa before slipping the ball into the path of Rahul Bheke, whose towering header left the goalkeeper with no chance.
Just three minutes later, Mohun Bagan added a fourth. Sahal embarked on a driving run down the left before cutting the ball back perfectly for Manvir, who composed himself and slotted home his second goal of the evening.
Mohun Bagan entered the break with a deserved 4-0 lead after completely dominating the opening period, restricting South United to just a solitary shot.
The visitors showed greater resilience after the restart. Mustafa Shaikh and Satminlun Khongsai displayed neat footwork in midfield, while South United defended with greater discipline to frustrate the Mariners.
The inevitable fifth goal arrived on the hour mark. Thapa delivered another inviting corner, and Manvir cleverly ghosted away from his marker before meeting the delivery with a diving header that nestled into the far corner to complete a deserved hat-trick.
South United enjoyed more possession as the second half progressed but struggled to penetrate the well-organised Mohun Bagan backline marshalled by captain Subhasish Bose alongside Abhimeitei and Alberto Rodríguez.
Mohun Bagan's sixth goal came in the 69th minute through an unfortunate own goal.
Sahal released Dražić down the left, and the Serbian delivered a dangerous cross into the six-yard box.
In his attempt to clear, captain Noel inadvertently diverted the ball off his chest and into his own net despite Sunil Singh's desperate effort to keep it out.
The Mariners continued to push for more goals while South United searched for a consolation through Rinshid V, Satminlun Khongsai and Daniyal.
Substitute Suhail Ahmad Bhat nearly scored in the 88th minute before finally getting his reward two minutes later.
Sahal threaded a delightful pass between two defenders, allowing the forward to race through on goal, round the goalkeeper and calmly slot home Mohun Bagan's seventh.
There was still time for one final flourish. Deep into stoppage time, Sahal combined beautifully with substitute Sayan Banerjee, who then cut the ball in to Suhail. He rifled an unstoppable finish into the roof of the net to cap a magnificent all-round performance.