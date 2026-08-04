Ram Mandir Donation Row: Yogi Slams SP, Cong for Raising Sub-Judice Matter in UP Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of "undemocratic and unconstitutional" conduct during the state assembly's Monsoon Session.
He alleged the opposition had violated House rules by seeking a discussion on alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya despite the matter being sub judice in the Supreme Court.
Speaking to reporters at the assembly complex after the House was adjourned for the day amid slogans by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress over the Ram temple donation issue, Adityanath said the opposition's behaviour amounted to disrespect towards the assembly and constitutional institutions.
"The entire state has witnessed the conduct of the opposition in the assembly today. It is not only an insult to the House but is also undemocratic and shameful," the chief minister said.
Referring to Rule 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Rules of Procedure, Adityanath said matters pending before a court, tribunal or commission cannot ordinarily be discussed in the House unless the Speaker permits it under exceptional circumstances.
He said the SP had assured the government during the Business Advisory Committee meeting and an all-party meeting that it would submit notices under prescribed rules for issues it wanted to raise.
"The parliamentary affairs minister and I had made it clear that any issue admitted by the Speaker would be discussed and the government would respond to it in a reasoned manner," he said.
The chief minister alleged that despite knowing that the Ayodhya matter was pending before the Supreme Court, the SP attempted to raise it in violation of House rules.
"The Speaker repeatedly asked them to raise the issue in accordance with the rules of the House, but instead they disrupted proceedings, waved placards and showed disrespect to the Chair," he said.
Adityanath accused the opposition of repeatedly attacking constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission and the judiciary, and alleged that it was trying to spread "misleading and baseless" information rather than engage in constructive debate.
On the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir, the chief minister said the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had written to the Uttar Pradesh government on June 12 seeking an investigation after reports of irregularities appeared in sections of the media.
As the trust had been constituted under the directions of the Supreme Court, the state government could not intervene on its own without a request from the trust or directions from the court, he said.
Adityanath said the state constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 following the trust's request, and the probe began on June 15.
According to the chief minister, the SIT submitted its first interim report on June 23, following which the government forwarded its recommendations to the trust. Based on the findings, an FIR was registered in Ayodhya on June 25 and eight persons were arrested.
He said six of the arrested persons were allegedly found directly involved in misappropriating money from offerings, while two others were held for their alleged roles in connection with the case.
"The investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Supreme Court after the matter came before it in a public interest litigation," Adityanath said.
The chief minister asserted that the preliminary SIT findings did not indicate the involvement of any saint or seer.
"There are more than 1,100 employees working in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex. Action has been taken only against those individuals whose involvement was established through evidence. It is wrong to malign saints, Ayodhya, the temple and the thousands of employees serving devotees," he said.
Targeting the SP and Congress, Adityanath alleged that both parties had historically opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and questioned their criticism of the government over the issue.
He referred to the 1990 police firing on 'kar sevaks' in Ayodhya during SP rule, and also criticised the Congress over its affidavit in the Ram Setu case, alleging that it had questioned the existence of Lord Ram.
The chief minister also accused the opposition of trying to derail discussion on issues concerning public welfare and development by creating disruptions during the assembly session.
He alleged that SP members attempted to push marshals and disrespected the Speaker while obstructing proceedings.
"The conduct of the Samajwadi Party and Congress is undemocratic, and against constitutional values. Instead of discussing development and public issues, they are trying to defame Uttar Pradesh and damage its image," he said.
Adityanath said the BJP-led government had transformed Uttar Pradesh over the past nine years, claiming the state was no longer regarded as "BIMARU" (ill), and had emerged as one of the country's top three economies.
He alleged that the opposition was attempting to tarnish the state's image and undermine its progress in religious tourism, investment and development.
The SP has been protesting inside and outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the alleged donation theft at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, paper leak incidents and other issues, during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
The opposition has demanded a discussion on the Ayodhya issue.