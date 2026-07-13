Chhattisgarh Assembly Adjourned as Cong, BJP Spar Over Ram Temple Donation Row

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 2:46 pm

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Chhattisgarh assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, after the Opposition Congress demanded a discussion on the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, triggering heated exchanges and the eventual adjournment of the House

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 2:46 pm