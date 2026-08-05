AC Milan Vs Inter Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Derby Della Madonnina

AC Milan and Inter Milan face off in a historic Derby della Madonnina pre-season friendly at Perth's Optus Stadium
Both managers, Rúben Amorim and Cristian Chivu, are utilizing the fixture to integrate new summer signings and test squad depth
The historic pre-season clash highlights a tactical battle between Amorim's high-pressing approach and Chivu's structured, possession-based style
One of world football’s most storied rivalries breaks new ground this week as AC Milan and Inter Milan prepare to face off in a historic Derby della Madonnina at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.
As part of a blockbuster pre-season tour down under, this cross-town exhibition offers fans a rare glimpse of Italian giants clashing on foreign shores. Kick-off is slated for 4:30 PM (7:00 PM local AWST).
The dugout features a fascinating contrast of leadership heading into the 2026/27 campaign. AC Milan are now spearheaded by innovative tactical mastermind Rúben Amorim, who took over the reins following stints at Sporting CP and Manchester United.
Inter, meanwhile, continues to be guided by former Nerazzurri defender Cristian Chivu, who remains firmly at the helm to maintain continuity and build upon the club's recent successes.
Compared to last season—where Milan navigated structural shifts and Inter marched toward domestic dominance by securing the Scudetto and a deep European run—both sides enter this pre-season looking to cement new identities under their respective managers, with Inter aiming to sustain their elite standard while integrating strategic new recruits.
The summer transfer window has seen both clubs reshape their squads selectively. Inter made shrewd additions, bringing in seasoned goalkeeper Ivan Provedel and defender John Stones on free transfers, while coping with the departures of veterans like Yann Sommer, Henrikh Mkhitaryan (noted in rotating core), and Denzel Dumfries.
AC Milan has injected fresh blood and high-profile quality into Amorim's squad, welcoming returning stars and integrating new arrivals as they adapt to the manager's signature philosophy.
Both coaches are primarily using this fixture to build match fitness, implement complex tactical automatisms, and test depth as late-returning World Cup and international players filter back into the respective camps.
Team News
Team news indicates a transitional lineup for both sides in Western Australia. Milan will ease in late arrivals like Rafael Leão and Luka Modrić alongside new faces, though some regular starters remain unavailable as they recover from international duties. Inter is similarly managing a modified squad, missing a chunk of their veteran core while leaning on younger options and new recruits like Ivan Provedel.
Tactically, Amorim is expected to imprint his trademark fluid 3-4-2-1 structure focusing on high-press intensity and quick vertical transitions, while Chivu heavily leans on Inter's established 3-5-2 principles, prioritizing positional discipline, structural compactness, and controlled build-up play from the back.
Live Streaming Details
The AC Milan vs Inter Milan friendly match can be watched live on DAZN and Sky Sport (for viewers in Italy), as well as via pay-per-view on OneFootball.
Fans in Australia can also catch the action locally via the 7plus streaming network, while international viewers outside these regions may need to check regional club channels or utilize a secure VPN.