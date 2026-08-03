Chelsea Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Chelsea face Juventus in a blockbuster pre-season clash at the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026
The teams are level in the all-time head-to-head, with two wins each and two draws
Both clubs will use the fixture to fine-tune tactics and assess new signings ahead of the new season
Two of Europe's heavyweight clubs clash in East Asia as Chelsea square off against Italian giants Juventus at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong for a marquee fixture in the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026. Watch the Chelsea vs Juventus football match for the Herbalgy Trophy live.
The Blues enter the Asian leg of their pre-season tour looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-2 defeat against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney, Australia.
Now entering a new era under manager Xabi Alonso, Chelsea are focused on implementing a fresh possession-based system before their domestic campaign begins.
The English side has been reinforced in Hong Kong by the surprise return of wantaway winger Mykhailo Mudryk alongside key figures like Cole Palmer, giving fans a glimpse of a potential new-look attacking frontline.
The Old Lady, meanwhile, arrive in Hong Kong boasting excellent early defensive form under their technical staff, having kept a clean sheet in a commanding 2-0 pre-season victory over French side Nice.
Under Luciano Spalletti, they are prioritising stability and building match sharpness as they prepare to mount a serious Scudetto challenge in the Italian Serie A.
Chelsea Vs Juventus All-Time Head-To-Head Record
This marks only the seventh competitive meeting between the clubs, all in the UEFA Champions League, and there's nothing to separate: two wins each and two draws.
In their previous clash on November 23, 2021, Chelsea handed Juventus a 4-0 thrashing at Stamford Bridge to win the UCL group tie 4-1 on aggregate.
While this high-profile friendly will feature experimentation and rotational line-ups from both sides, the immense historical pedigree ensures a highly competitive clash.
As is often the case with most pre-season fixtures, this match serves as a vital public testing ground for emerging young talents and marquee summer arrivals.
Chelsea Vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
The Chelsea vs Juventus pre-season friendly in the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can purchase a match pass to watch the game live. There will be no live TV telecast of the fixture in India.