Fenerbahce Vs Sturm Graz LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Fenerbahce host Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. Check the preview, team news, head-to-head record, predicted XIs, kick-off time and live streaming details

Fenerbahce Vs Sturm Graz LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League
Fenerbahce's Marco Asensio, second from right, and teammates react after the Europa League knockout phase play-off second leg match between Nottingham Forest and Fenerbahce in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Fenerbahce host Sturm Graz in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie

  • The Turkish giants remain strong at home, while Sturm Graz arrive after a dominant 6-0 aggregate win over Hearts

  • The winners will face Sparta Prague or Lyon in the Champions League playoff round

Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce host Austrian side Sturm Graz at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 third qualifying round tie. Watch the Fenerbahce vs Sturm Graz, UCL football match live.

Ismail Kartal's Fenerbahce advanced to this stage after a closely fought second-round battle against Polish side Gornik Zabrze, managing a 1-0 home win followed by a 1-1 away draw. The Istanbul giants possess a creditable home record in European qualifiers, and they will look to leverage their intimidating home support to build a big advantage ahead of the return leg in Austria.

Sturm Graz enter the fixture in superb goalscoring form, having dismantled Scottish club Hearts with a commanding 6-0 aggregate victory in the previous round. However, Fabio Ingolitsch's side experienced a slight domestic speed bump ahead of this trip, playing out a 1-1 draw against WSG Tirol in matchday 1 of the Austrian Bundesliga.

While the visitors are dangerous on the counter-attack, their defensive resolve will face its ultimate test against a star-studded Turkish frontline that recently integrated marquee signing Mason Greenwood.

The aggregate winners of this 'League Path' tie will progress to face either Sparta Prague or Lyon for a coveted spot in the UCL league phase.

Related Content
Lyon's players celebrate after the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys and Olympique Lyonnais, in Bern, Switzerland. - | Photo: Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP
Dinamo Zagreb players celebrate during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League qualifier at Stadion Maksimir - X/gnkdinamo
Still - X
Alexander Zverev plays a backhand return to Taylor Fritz - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Fenerbahce Vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Fenerbahce Vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match being played?

A

The Fenerbahce Vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match will be played on Tuesday, Aug 5, 2026, at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. The game will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Fenerbahce Vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match live online?

A

As of now, there is no official live telecast or streaming platform for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg between Fenerbahce and Sturm Graz in India.

Q

Where to watch the Fenerbahce Vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match live on TV?

A

The Fenerbahce Vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories