Outlook Explains | Why The Himalayas Are Becoming More Dangerous Than Ever For Climbers

How is climate change reshaping the Himalayas?

Scientists say the Himalaya-Karakoram region is warming faster than the global average. According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region has already warmed by approximately 0.3°C per decade in recent decades. Even if global warming is limited to 1.5°C, the region could lose up to one-third of its glacier volume by the end of the century. Under higher-emissions scenarios, glacier losses could exceed 65%.