Supreme Court Seeks Himachal’s Climate Policy, Disaster Plans Amid 'Existential Crisis' in Himalayas

In light of the state's "fragile" ecological system, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the government of Himachal Pradesh to confirm whether it had a "climate change policy" in addition to outlining its preparations for disaster management.
The current monsoon season has seen exceptional rain, "causing havoc" in the state's delicate ecology and causing severe damage to property and lives, according to a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
"Evidently, the state of Himachal Pradesh and, for that matter, all the states in the Himalayan region are facing a serious existential crisis," it added.
A suo motu issue concerning the state's ecological and environmental problems was being heard by the bench.
The amicus curiae, senior lawyer K Parameshwar, identified a number of issues that need the state's attention.
Zoning, tree or forest cover, compensatory afforestation, climate change, disaster management plans, roads, hydropower projects, mining, heavy machinery use, tourism, and multi-story buildings were among the issues, according to the bench.
It claimed that the amicus's questionnaire was thorough and that the responses were crucial to advancing the case.
"These responses would assist the court in arriving at a considered decision for the purpose of framing guidelines/measures to protect the citizens at large and the fragile ecological system in the state of Himachal Pradesh," the order said.
The state was, as a result, asked to furnish its response supported by an affidavit of the principal secretary of the state's forest department by October 28.
"Does the state of Himachal Pradesh have a climate change policy? If yes, details/ copy of the same to be placed on record," one of the questions read.
Additionally, it enquired as to whether the state had carried out any research on the current and anticipated effects of climate change on Himachal Pradesh's ecosystem.
The court requested information on disaster management strategies and their execution, as well as specifics of any steps the state has taken to prevent the harm caused by climate change.
"Details of funds allocated for disaster management in the state for the last twenty years and the details of utilisation thereof, to be placed on record," it said.
The bench also sought details of state and national highways in the state, with specific details on the number of four-lane highways.
"Details of the total number of rivers in the state and the number of hydroelectric projects operating on each river, along with the date of their commencement, to be placed on record," the apex court said.
Additionally, it looked for information about any periodic or other studies on the long-term effects of hydropower plants.
The bench also enquired about the present state of pending bids for additional hydroelectric projects.
The bench sought to know about the total designated forest area in the state, along with the area diverted for non-forest use in the last two decades.
"Has the state conducted any tree survey and/or forest surveys and/or any other study to analyse the changes, if any, in the green cover in the state? If yes, a detailed survey report to be placed on record," it asked.
It also sought details about the number of trees planted by the state, public sector undertakings and private entities in the last 20 years as a part of compensatory afforestation.
The state also has to inform about the number of mining operations and ongoing leases, besides the ones pending approval.
"The measures, if any, employed by the state to assess the impact of the use of heavy machinery and the use of explosive materials during the course of execution of work, whether mining or otherwise. The relevant rules, circulars, notifications, etc., to be placed on record," the bench said.
Asking for details on hotels, industries, and short-term rental accommodations for which permissions were granted by the state over the last 10 years, the bench said, "Measures, if any, employed by the state to regulate the tourist activity within the state, especially in the peak monsoon season. Details of the same to be placed on record."
The order further asked for details of prosecutions initiated under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1977, for illegal constructions.
With PTI inputs.