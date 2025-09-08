Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Thunderstorm Alerts Continue Across State

Himachal Pradesh is declared disaster-affected amid severe monsoon devastation. IMD issues thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alerts for September 8, 2025, across multiple districts including Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh Weather Update
Photo: PTI
Summary
  • The state declared a disaster, with Rs 3,056 crore losses recorded so far

  • Thunder and lightning warnings are issued for September 8-9 across multiple districts

  • 257 monsoon deaths reported since June, with ongoing infrastructure damage

  • Temperature ranges 20-35°C with scattered rainfall expected through mid-September

Himachal Pradesh continues to face challenging weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintains active alerts for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across multiple districts. The state government has officially declared the entire region as disaster-affected under the National Disaster Management Act following unprecedented monsoon devastation.

Current Weather Conditions and Alerts

The IMD has issued thunderstorm and lightning warnings for September 8, 2025, covering several districts, including Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Sirmaur. Current conditions in Shimla show patchy rain with temperatures around 19°C and 92% humidity.

Orange alerts have been declared for nine districts with expectations of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, particularly during nighttime hours. The weather department predicts one to two rounds of heavy rainfall in different parts of these districts over the next 12 hours.

For September 8-9, temperatures are expected to range between 20°C to 35°C in lower altitude areas, while higher regions will see temperatures between 10°C and 25°C. Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places across the state.

Increase in water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna - | Photo: PTI
UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Monsoon Impact and Damage Assessment

Since the monsoon onset on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has recorded devastating losses with 257 fatalities and Rs 3,056 crore in damages. The worst-affected districts include Mandi (26 deaths), Kangra (28 deaths), and Kullu (11 deaths).

Infrastructure damage remains extensive, with 1,028 houses completely destroyed and 2,157 partially damaged. The state has suffered massive disruption to essential services, including 994 power transformers out of order in Mandi district alone and 484 roads blocked, including two national highways.

Agricultural losses have been severe, with 1,625 cattle and over 25,700 poultry birds perishing in rain-related incidents. Water supply schemes across districts have been significantly affected, with Chamba (24), Kangra (41), and Mandi (44) schemes disrupted.

Punjab floods: Rescue work underway - | PTI |
Punjab Weather Update: Flood Crisis Continues Across 23 Districts

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Extended Weather Forecast

The IMD forecasts scattered to moderate rainfall continuing through September, with 8-15 rainy days expected during the month. Daily temperature variations will range from 66°F to 80°F (19°C to 27°C) in hill stations like Shimla.

Thunderstorm activity is predicted to persist through mid-September with isolated heavy rainfall likely over the next 6-7 days. The weather department warns that localized flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses remain possible, particularly in urban regions.

Travelers are strongly advised to avoid vulnerable stretches and monitor weather updates regularly, as intermittent rainfall may worsen existing conditions. The state disaster management authority continues to operate emergency helplines (1070, 1077) for assistance during adverse weather conditions.

The monsoon withdrawal from the region is expected to be delayed beyond the typical September 17 date, indicating continued weather instability for the coming weeks.

