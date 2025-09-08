Punjab Weather Update: Flood Crisis Continues Across 23 Districts

Punjab Floods: Current Situation

The floods have claimed 48 lives across Punjab, with the death toll rising as rescue operations continue. Over 1,996 villages in all 23 districts have been declared flood-affected, impacting more than 3.87 lakh people. The worst-hit districts include Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Pathankot, which account for 85% of the total affected population.