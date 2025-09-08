Punjab Weather Update: Flood Crisis Continues Across 23 Districts

Severe floods in Punjab have claimed 48 lives and affected over 3.87 lakh people across 1,996 villages in 23 districts. Gurdaspur and Amritsar are the worst-hit, with widespread crop damage and ongoing rescue efforts amid challenging weather conditions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Punjab floods Rescue work underway
Punjab floods: Rescue work underway Photo: | PTI |
  • 48 deaths reported as Punjab faces worst floods since 1988

  • 1,996 villages affected across all 23 districts, with Gurdaspur hardest hit

  • 1.76 lakh hectares of cropland were destroyed, causing Rs 13,289 crore losses

  • IMD forecasts a rainfall decrease with light showers expected through September 11

Punjab is experiencing its most devastating flood situation since 1988, with severe weather conditions and rising water levels causing widespread destruction across the state. The crisis began in late August and continues to affect millions of residents throughout September 2025.

Punjab Floods: Current Situation

The floods have claimed 48 lives across Punjab, with the death toll rising as rescue operations continue. Over 1,996 villages in all 23 districts have been declared flood-affected, impacting more than 3.87 lakh people. The worst-hit districts include Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Pathankot, which account for 85% of the total affected population.

Gurdaspur remains the most severely impacted district, with over 1.45 lakh people affected and 329 villages submerged. The district has also suffered the maximum crop damage with over 40,169 hectares of agricultural land destroyed. Amritsar follows as the second worst-hit with 1.36 lakh people and 195 villages affected.

Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

Agricultural Devastation

The floods have caused extensive damage to Punjab's agricultural sector, with crops on 1.76 lakh hectares destroyed. The affected area encompasses 4.31 lakh acres of farmland statewide, with crops such as paddy, basmati rice, maize, wheat, sugarcane, and cotton suffering massive losses. The Punjab government estimates total economic losses at over Rs 13,289 crores.

IMD Weather Alerts and Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh has provided relief by forecasting a significant decrease in rainfall intensity starting September 4, with this trend continuing for several days. IMD Director Surinder Paul confirmed no heavy rainfall warnings for the region until September 9.

Current weather predictions for Punjab indicate:

  • Light to moderate rainfall expected during September 5-11

  • Maximum temperatures range between 28 and 34°C across different regions

  • Below normal to normal rainfall is anticipated for most areas

  • Schools and educational institutions resumed operations from September 9 after temporary closures

Yamuna water level in Delhi - | Photo: PTI
Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

BY Outlook News Desk

Rescue and Relief Operations

Multi-agency rescue operations involving the Indian Army, Air Force, NDRF, BSF, and state authorities have successfully evacuated over 22,854 people to safety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the flood-affected areas on September 9 to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts. The Delhi government has also extended support by sending 52 trucks loaded with relief materials and announcing a Rs 5 crore aid package.

