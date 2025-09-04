Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

Punjab Floods 1988: Hydrological Dynamics

In 1988, meteorological forecasts had anticipated less than 120 mm of rain for September, yet over five times that amount fell in four days, forcing dam managers to open spillways without adequate warning. The rapid release, up to 300,000 cusecs from Pong and 400,000 cusecs from Bhakra, overwhelmed river channels and protective embankments. In contrast, the 2025 floods developed over weeks of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Controlled releases from upstream reservoirs were meant to avert structural damage, but compounded downstream flooding amid already swollen rivers.