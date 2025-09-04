India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

Current Situation Across Major States

Punjab faces its worst flooding crisis since 1988, with all 23 districts declared flood-hit. The death toll has risen to 37 people, while over 3.55 lakh residents have been affected across 1,655 villages. The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, fed by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, continue wreaking havoc across the state. Rescue operations are ongoing with Rs 71 crore released as immediate relief.