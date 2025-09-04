India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts across multiple northern states as relentless monsoon rains trigger widespread flooding, claiming lives and displacing hundreds of thousands. Heavy rainfall continues to batter several regions with authorities warning of flash floods and landslides.
Current Situation Across Major States
Punjab faces its worst flooding crisis since 1988, with all 23 districts declared flood-hit. The death toll has risen to 37 people, while over 3.55 lakh residents have been affected across 1,655 villages. The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, fed by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, continue wreaking havoc across the state. Rescue operations are ongoing with Rs 71 crore released as immediate relief.
Delhi remains on high alert as the Yamuna River crossed the critical 207-metre mark, reaching 207.48 metres - the third-highest level recorded in six decades. Around 12,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, with relief camps themselves getting flooded. Major roads including Ring Road and parts of Civil Lines remain waterlogged.
Jammu and Kashmir faces severe disruptions with the Srinagar-Jammu national highway shut down due to rising water levels. Rail services between Jammu and Katra have been suspended, stranding pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Rescue operations freed three people trapped in a collapsed house in Pacca Danga area.
Himachal Pradesh has seven National Highways blocked due to landslides and stone shooting during continuous rains. Educational institutions across many districts including Shimla, Solan, and Mandi remain closed.
Educational Institutions Closed
Schools and colleges remain shuttered across the affected region. Punjab has extended closure of all educational institutions until September 7, affecting government, aided, and private institutions statewide. Similar closures are in effect for Himachal Pradesh and parts of Haryana.
Weather Forecast and Warnings
The IMD predicts September will witness above-normal rainfall at 109% of the long-period average, warning of continued flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast to persist across northwest India for the next 2-3 days.
Government Response
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is visiting Punjab’s flood-affected areas, while AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal plans to assess damage alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Central and state governments are coordinating rescue operations and relief distribution across all affected regions.
The current flooding represents one of the most severe weather events in recent years, with authorities urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow local administration guidelines.