UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

Uttar Pradesh is grappling with a severe flood crisis as multiple rivers including the Yamuna and Ganga have breached danger levels across several districts. The situation has intensified in September 2025, with water reaching historic monuments and inundating vast areas.
Yamuna Water Level Crisis in Key Cities
Agra faces the most dramatic situation as the Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark, with floodwaters reaching the walls of the Taj Mahal. The water level at 500.50 feet matches conditions last seen in 2023, though the monument's robust Mughal-era construction remains undamaged. The Gokul Barrage has released 1.60 lakh cusecs of water, causing rapid water level increases throughout Monday.
The Tajganj Mokshdam crematorium has been severely affected, with all funeral platforms submerged and the electric crematorium at risk of closure due to rising water levels near electrical panels. The administration has established control rooms for continuous flood monitoring and relief coordination.
Mathura is experiencing catastrophic flooding with water levels 1.5 meters above the danger mark. Over 36 villages have been transformed into islands, with areas like Tiwariipuram Colony, Hansaganj, Vishnaganj, and Vrindavan severely affected. District officials including the DM and SSP required tractors to reach flood-affected areas due to impassable roads.
Ganga River Situations Across Districts
Kanpur shows alarming trends with the Ganga water level at Shuklaganj reaching 113.04 meters, just 4 centimeters below the warning mark of 113 meters. The river has crossed the danger mark, affecting 25 neighbourhoods and forcing residents to seek shelter on rooftops. Administration has deployed 33 boats for transportation in flooded areas.
Farrukhabad has witnessed the Ganga breaching the danger mark at 137.20 meters, flooding approximately 70-80 villages. Water released from the Narora Dam in Bulandshahr has contributed to sudden water level increases. The Ramganga River is also approaching dangerous levels in the district.
Statewide Impact and Response
Currently, 36 districts across Uttar Pradesh have been declared flood-affected, impacting over 6.42 lakh people in 1,877 villages. Major rivers including the Ganga, Ghaghara, Sharda, and Ramganga are flowing above danger levels in multiple locations.
Agricultural losses are extensive with 61,852 hectares of farmland affected and 573 houses damaged. The government has established 1,222 flood shelters accommodating 65,437 displaced residents and deployed 2,610 boats for rescue operations.
Delhi provides some relief as the Yamuna water level has receded to 205.22 meters, falling below the danger mark of 205.33 meters after reaching a peak of 207.48 meters on September 4. This marked the third-highest level since 1963, displacing over 12,000 people.
The flood crisis continues to challenge multiple districts as heavy rainfall in upstream areas and dam water releases maintain elevated river levels across the state. Relief operations remain active with coordinated efforts from NDRF, SDRF, and state administration teams working to evacuate affected populations and provide essential supplies.