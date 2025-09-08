UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

Yamuna Water Level Crisis in Key Cities

Agra faces the most dramatic situation as the Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark, with floodwaters reaching the walls of the Taj Mahal. The water level at 500.50 feet matches conditions last seen in 2023, though the monument's robust Mughal-era construction remains undamaged. The Gokul Barrage has released 1.60 lakh cusecs of water, causing rapid water level increases throughout Monday.