Our Elsewheres: Book Excerpt From Gold Sand, Gold Water By Nalini Bera

During the rains, when the river Subarnarekha and all the streams were filled to the brim; when the water from the river and the streams reached up to the limits of the villages of Andhari, Nabakishorpur, Borodanga and Khuriya; when the villages of Karantala and Pakurtala were submerged in the flood waters; when the villages of Khandarpara and Deulbar were almost under water; when fish and turtles swam alongside the legs of our cattle as they walked in the fields and materialized in the grounds of our village school, Hanshi Nauria came to my house and called out, ‘Lolin, will you come on a boat trip with me?’ Hanshi Nauria called our boat trips ‘nouka bilas’—nouka, boat; bilas, pleasure. Our boat trips used to be pleasure trips. For the nouka bilas, the boat was decorated with flowers, sandalwood paste, mustard oil and vermilion—and Hanshi Nauria was always enthusiastic for such a show. For his boat was the only boat chosen for nouka bilas, his boat was the only boat kept ready for such shows. There were passengers too, to go on such nouka bilas: the kirtan team of our village, who sang the devotional songs in praise of Lord Krishna. They had tilak on their foreheads and necklaces made of wooden beads around their necks. They wore vests as white as gourd flowers on their torsos, tied a dhoti around their waists, and threw a gamchha around their shoulders. Merrily, they played on their khol, kartal and gupiyantra, and their nouka bilas began. But it was more than just a pleasure trip on a boat; it was a gathering of people who talked about everything under the sun and entertained as well as enlightened themselves. The boat would shuffle through the night, merriment on board, and reach the other bank only at daybreak. By the time they reached the other bank, the sun could be seen rising from the bosom of the Subarnarekha. The Lodha people from the forests also crossed the river early in the morning to sell the wood they had gathered, but they were not concerned with when the sun rose and in which ditch it rolled into, for they simply did not have that much time. Their main concern was their work and survival. When the mist precipitated over spider webs on brinjal plants and the Lodha people finally had the leisure to look at the sun, they’d think that the sun had, like an unruly calf, jumped out of somewhere into the sky. Every morning, a play of colours happened on the waters of the Subarnarekha. Who knows, the sun itself might have spread all those colours on the water, from where tiny waves picked them up and started their own play! Hanshi Nauria too played in his own way with those colours. In the midst of the colours of the sun and the water, the blue of Hanshi’s lungi looked like the body of a peacock.