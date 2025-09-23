The rain-related losses are not limited to Seraj alone. While Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, claims that out of the total loss of Rs 1,235 crore that the state has suffered due to natural calamities, Seraj alone suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba and Shimla are other districts in the state—where 90 per cent of the rural population is dependent on agriculture and horticulture crops for survival—that are impacted by weather vagaries.