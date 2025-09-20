Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

Gurbhaj, who says it will take him at least five years to recover the losses, is only one of tens of thousands who suffered as the flood inundated 2,483 villages in the state. The flood this time, the worst since 1988, affected all 23 districts of Punjab, claiming 56 lives with four others missing so far. Of the four lakh people impacted, nearly 2.96 lakh were from the Majha region, which faced the fury of both the Ravi and the Beas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall 15 per cent above the average for Punjab, but actual rainfall turned out to be 50 per cent above the average. Moreover, with its snow-fed and rain-fed rivers originating from Himachal Pradesh and Tibet, excessive rains in the neighbouring hill state also cause floods in the Punjab plains. Indeed, any environmental disaster in the Himalayas that leads to flash floods and heavy rains is always likely to impact Punjab, too. During the flood this time nearly 400 lives were lost in Himachal, with homes and highways washed away.