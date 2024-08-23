International

In Photos: Thousands Displaced As Floods Hit Bangladesh

Monsoon rains have caused flooding in Feni, a district in south-eastern Bangladesh, leaving thousands stranded and displaced. See the images.

Bangladesh Floods: Flooded street after rains in Feni district | Photo: PTI

People ride on the back of a vehicle as they navigate a flooded street following incessant rains in Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh bordering with Indian Tripura state, Bangladesh.

2/10
Bangladesh Floods: People navigate a flooded street in Feni district
Bangladesh Floods: People navigate a flooded street in Feni district | Photo: PTI

People navigate a flooded street following incessant rains in Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh bordering with Indian Tripura state, Bangladesh.

3/10
Bangladesh Floods: Volunteers use a boat to help rescue people
Bangladesh Floods: Volunteers use a boat to help rescue people | Photo: AP/Fatima Tuj Johora

Volunteers use a boat to help rescue people on a flooded street following heavy rains in Mohipal, Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh.

4/10
Bangladesh Floods: People walk to a relief shelter through a flooded street in Mohipal, Feni district
Bangladesh Floods: People walk to a relief shelter through a flooded street in Mohipal, Feni district | Photo: AP/Fatima Tuj Johora

People walk to a relief shelter with their belongings through a flooded street in Mohipal, Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh.

5/10
Bangladesh Floods: People walk to a relief shelter in Mohipal, Feni district
Bangladesh Floods: People walk to a relief shelter in Mohipal, Feni district | Photo: AP/Fatima Tuj Johora

People walk to a relief shelter with belongings through a flooded street following heavy rains in Mohipal, Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh.

6/10
Bangladesh Floods: Bangladesh army personnel rescue people in a boat
Bangladesh Floods: Bangladesh army personnel rescue people in a boat | Photo: AP/Fatima Tuj Johora

Bangladesh army personnel rescue people in a boat after heavy rains caused large areas to be flooded in Mohipal, Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh.

7/10
Bangladesh Floods: Displaced people at a relief shelter in Mohipal
Bangladesh Floods: Displaced people at a relief shelter in Mohipal | Photo: AP/Fatima Tuj Johora

People displaced by floods rest at a relief shelter in Mohipal, Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh.

8/10
Bangladesh Floods: A relief shelter in Mohipal, Feni district
Bangladesh Floods: A relief shelter in Mohipal, Feni district | Photo: AP/Fatima Tuj Johora

People displaced by floods rest at a relief shelter in Mohipal, Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh.

9/10
Bangladesh Floods: A man walks with belongings to a relief shelter
Bangladesh Floods: A man walks with belongings to a relief shelter | Photo: AP/Fatima Tuj Johora

A man walks with belongings to a relief shelter through a flooded street following heavy rains in Mohipal, Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh.

10/10
Bangladesh Floods: Flood shelter at in Mohipal, Feni district
Bangladesh Floods: Flood shelter at in Mohipal, Feni district | Photo: AP/Fatima Tuj Johora

A young child reacts to the camera at a relief shelter for people displaced by floods in Mohipal, Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh.

