National

Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009

Parts of West Bengal are reeling under flood situation, which chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said is due to the "unbridled" release of water from Jharkhand via its Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams. In a letter to PM on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee said the state is now facing the biggest flood in Lower Damodar and adjoining areas after 2009. "More than 1,000 sqkm stands affected and nearly five million people of the state have been drawn into the vortex of miseries for loss of crops, damages to public infrastructure and private assets, including houses, cattle...I am compelled to call it a man-made flood," she wrote.