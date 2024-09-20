Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009

Locals at a flood-affected area, in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal.
People wade through floodwaters at a flood-affected area, in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal.
People wade through a waterlogged road in Santipur area flooded by Hooghly river, in Nadia, West Bengal.
People travel through a flooded area after heavy rains, at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district of West Bengal.
A village woman walks through a flooded area to collect drinking water following heavy rains, at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district of West Bengal.
A partially submerged residential building after heavy rains, at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district of West Bengal.
A flooded area of Santipur along the Hooghly river, in Nadia, West Bengal.
A woman looks out of her house in a flooded area after heavy rains, at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district of West Bengal.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a visit to the flood affected areas of Udaynarayanpur, in Howrah district of WB.
District administration with the help of villagers use cement bags in order to prevent flood water from entering the village after the Kuye river barrage broke due to heavy rain, in Birbhum district of West Bengal.