Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009

Parts of West Bengal are reeling under flood situation, which chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said is due to the "unbridled" release of water from Jharkhand via its Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams. In a letter to PM on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee said the state is now facing the biggest flood in Lower Damodar and adjoining areas after 2009. "More than 1,000 sqkm stands affected and nearly five million people of the state have been drawn into the vortex of miseries for loss of crops, damages to public infrastructure and private assets, including houses, cattle...I am compelled to call it a man-made flood," she wrote.

Bengal floods: Floods in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur | Photo: PTI

Locals at a flood-affected area, in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal.

Bengal floods: People wade through floodwaters at a flood-affected area
Bengal floods: People wade through floodwaters at a flood-affected area | Photo: PTI

People wade through floodwaters at a flood-affected area, in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal.

Bengal floods: People wade through a waterlogged road in in Nadia
Bengal floods: People wade through a waterlogged road in in Nadia | Photo: PTI

People wade through a waterlogged road in Santipur area flooded by Hooghly river, in Nadia, West Bengal.

Bengal floods: People travel through a flooded area in Howrah
Bengal floods: People travel through a flooded area in Howrah | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People travel through a flooded area after heavy rains, at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district of West Bengal.

Bengal floods: A village woman walks through a flooded area in Howrah
Bengal floods: A village woman walks through a flooded area in Howrah | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A village woman walks through a flooded area to collect drinking water following heavy rains, at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district of West Bengal.

Bengal floods: A partially submerged residential building in Howrah
Bengal floods: A partially submerged residential building in Howrah | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A partially submerged residential building after heavy rains, at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district of West Bengal.

Bengal floods: A flooded area of Santipur in Nadia
Bengal floods: A flooded area of Santipur in Nadia | Photo: PTI

A flooded area of Santipur along the Hooghly river, in Nadia, West Bengal.

Bengal floods: Flooded area after heavy rains in Howrah
Bengal floods: Flooded area after heavy rains in Howrah | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A woman looks out of her house in a flooded area after heavy rains, at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district of West Bengal.

Bengal floods: Mamata Banerjee visits flood affected areas
Bengal floods: Mamata Banerjee visits flood affected areas | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a visit to the flood affected areas of Udaynarayanpur, in Howrah district of WB.

Bengal floods: Kuye river barrage broke due to heavy rain, in Birbhum
Bengal floods: Kuye river barrage broke due to heavy rain, in Birbhum | Photo: PTI

District administration with the help of villagers use cement bags in order to prevent flood water from entering the village after the Kuye river barrage broke due to heavy rain, in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

