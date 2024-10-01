National

Flood Situation Grim In Bihar

Flood situation remained grim in more than a dozen districts of Bihar on Monday while reports of breaches in embankments from at least seven places across the state also kept the administration on its toes. Flood water has reached fresh areas presenting the government with fresh challenges though there is nothing to panic about, news agency PTI quoted Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary as saying. Water levels of rivers like Kosi, Gandak, Bagmati, Kamla Balan and the Ganga are still flowing above the danger level in certain districts, another official said.

Bihar Floods: NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation in Supaul district | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation at a flood affected area, in Bihar's Supaul district.

2/10
Bihar Floods: A man walks through a flooded area in Sitamarhi
Bihar Floods: A man walks through a flooded area in Sitamarhi | Photo: PTI

A man walks through a flooded area after embankment of Bagmati river in Runni Saidpur block was breached, in Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

3/10
Bihar Floods: The Bagmati river flows in full spate in Sitamarhi
Bihar Floods: The Bagmati river flows in full spate in Sitamarhi | Photo: PTI

The Bagmati river flows in full spate that broke its embankment after heavy rains near Tariyani Chhapra, in the Sitamarhi district.

4/10
Bihar Floods: Independent MP Pappu Yadav visits a flood affected area
Bihar Floods: Independent MP Pappu Yadav visits a flood affected area | Photo: PTI

Independent MP Pappu Yadav visits a flood affected area, in Darbhanga district of Bihar.

5/10
Bihar Floods: The water level of Tiyar river rises in Motihari
Bihar Floods: The water level of Tiyar river rises in Motihari | Photo: PTI

The water level of Tiyar river rises after heavy rains, in Motihari, Bihar.

6/10
Bihar Floods: People salvage their belongings from a shanti in Supaul
Bihar Floods: People salvage their belongings from a shanti in Supaul | Photo: PTI

People salvage their belongings from a shanti in a flood affected area, in Supaul.

7/10
Bihar Floods: Rescue operation in Bihars Supaul
Bihar Floods: Rescue operation in Bihar's Supaul | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation at a flood affected area, in Bihar's Supaul district.

8/10
Bihar Floods: NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation
Bihar Floods: NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation at a flood affected area, in Bihar's Supaul district.

9/10
Bihar Floods: People salvage their belongings from a shanti
Bihar Floods: People salvage their belongings from a shanti | Photo: PTI

People salvage their belongings from a shanti in a flood affected area, in Supaul.

10/10
Bihar Floods: Flood affected area, in Bihars Supaul
Bihar Floods: Flood affected area, in Bihar's Supaul | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation at a flood affected area, in Bihar's Supaul district.

