Flood Situation Grim In Bihar

NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation at a flood affected area, in Bihar's Supaul district.
A man walks through a flooded area after embankment of Bagmati river in Runni Saidpur block was breached, in Sitamarhi district of Bihar.
The Bagmati river flows in full spate that broke its embankment after heavy rains near Tariyani Chhapra, in the Sitamarhi district.
Independent MP Pappu Yadav visits a flood affected area, in Darbhanga district of Bihar.
The water level of Tiyar river rises after heavy rains, in Motihari, Bihar.
People salvage their belongings from a shanti in a flood affected area, in Supaul.
