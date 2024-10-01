National

Flood Situation Grim In Bihar

Flood situation remained grim in more than a dozen districts of Bihar on Monday while reports of breaches in embankments from at least seven places across the state also kept the administration on its toes. Flood water has reached fresh areas presenting the government with fresh challenges though there is nothing to panic about, news agency PTI quoted Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary as saying. Water levels of rivers like Kosi, Gandak, Bagmati, Kamla Balan and the Ganga are still flowing above the danger level in certain districts, another official said.