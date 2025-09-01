Army Rescues 5,000, Airlifts 21 Tons of Aid in Flood-Hit North India

47 rescue columns and 20 aircraft deployed in flood relief missions.
Over 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel evacuated.
21 tons of food, medicines, and essentials delivered to cut-off areas.
The army reported that it has rescued over 5,000 citizens and delivered 21 tons of humanitarian supplies to flood-affected areas in Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.
According to PTI, in the states devastated by the floods, the Indian Army's Western Command has been carrying out substantial Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) activities.
To give quick relief, 47 columns—including Indian Air Force and Army aviation helicopters—as well as formation engineers, medical, and communication resources were mobilised, according to an officer.
Major General Puneet Ahuja and Colonel Iqbal Singh Arora reported the details during a press conference held at the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir, Panchkula.
PTI reported that August 16 marked the beginning of army operations.
"Troops, engineers, medical detachments, aviation assets were mobilised at short notice to safeguard lives and restore essential services," said Col Arora.
Flood relief columns were fully prepared, trained and equipped to undertake relief missions, said Arora.
"Aviation assets of both Indian Army Aviation and further supported by IAF ensured timely evacuation of stranded civilians and delivery of critical supplies," he said.
According to him, each head office now has a 24-hour flood control monitoring cell to monitor water levels at key headworks, including Bhakra Nangal Dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam, and other critical locations. Additionally, the NDRF, SDRF, and civil authorities are closely coordinating with the operations.
"The integrated approach ensured optimal use of resources and timely assistance to the affected population, reflecting the nation's resilience and unity during the crisis," the officer said.
"A total of 47 columns have been mobilised, comprising personnel from engineers, medical detachments and communication teams, also in addition to the main rescue teams," he said.
Arora claimed that twenty aircraft, including a Chinook, a Mi-17, reconnaissance and observation helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, were involved in round-the-clock operations.
"More than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary forces personnel have been rescued from inundated areas," he stated.
At cut-off places, some 21 tonnes of relief supplies, including food packets, medications, and other necessities, have been supplied both on foot and via air drop, the officer said.
According to Col. Arora, on August 27, the communication teams installed more than 2 kilometres of optical fibre line, which enabled the seamless coordination of relief efforts and restored mobile connectivity.
As per the report, the army engineers restored a crucial lifeline for the city on August 29 by building a Bailey Bridge at Jammu Tawi in just 12 hours.
Due to excessive rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, as well as seasonal rivulets, have swelled, causing major floods in Punjab.
Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar districts were the villages most severely impacted by the floods.
In Jammu & Kashmir, flash floods and heavy rain have caused death and devastation.
Since August 14, cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods have caused more than 130 fatalities, more than 120 injuries, and 33 untraceable persons in the districts of Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban.
In addition to producing flash floods in low-lying regions of Jammu and surrounding plains, record rains on August 26–27 seriously damaged both public and private infrastructure.
Himachal has also been hit hard by nature's wrath, with several flash floods, cloudbursts, and large landslides that have killed several people.