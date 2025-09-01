Army Rescues 5,000, Airlifts 21 Tons of Aid in Flood-Hit North India

The Indian Army’s Western Command has mounted large-scale rescue and relief operations in Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh after devastating floods.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Army personnel during a rescue and relief operation during floods
Rescue and relief operation | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 47 rescue columns and 20 aircraft deployed in flood relief missions.

  • Over 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel evacuated.

  • 21 tons of food, medicines, and essentials delivered to cut-off areas.

The army reported that it has rescued over 5,000 citizens and delivered 21 tons of humanitarian supplies to flood-affected areas in Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

According to PTI, in the states devastated by the floods, the Indian Army's Western Command has been carrying out substantial Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) activities.

To give quick relief, 47 columns—including Indian Air Force and Army aviation helicopters—as well as formation engineers, medical, and communication resources were mobilised, according to an officer.

Major General Puneet Ahuja and Colonel Iqbal Singh Arora reported the details during a press conference held at the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir, Panchkula.

PTI reported that August 16 marked the beginning of army operations.

"Troops, engineers, medical detachments, aviation assets were mobilised at short notice to safeguard lives and restore essential services," said Col Arora.

Flood relief columns were fully prepared, trained and equipped to undertake relief missions, said Arora.

"Aviation assets of both Indian Army Aviation and further supported by IAF ensured timely evacuation of stranded civilians and delivery of critical supplies," he said.

According to him, each head office now has a 24-hour flood control monitoring cell to monitor water levels at key headworks, including Bhakra Nangal Dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam, and other critical locations. Additionally, the NDRF, SDRF, and civil authorities are closely coordinating with the operations.

Related Content
Related Content

"The integrated approach ensured optimal use of resources and timely assistance to the affected population, reflecting the nation's resilience and unity during the crisis," the officer said.

"A total of 47 columns have been mobilised, comprising personnel from engineers, medical detachments and communication teams, also in addition to the main rescue teams," he said.

Arora claimed that twenty aircraft, including a Chinook, a Mi-17, reconnaissance and observation helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, were involved in round-the-clock operations.

"More than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary forces personnel have been rescued from inundated areas," he stated.

At cut-off places, some 21 tonnes of relief supplies, including food packets, medications, and other necessities, have been supplied both on foot and via air drop, the officer said.

According to Col. Arora, on August 27, the communication teams installed more than 2 kilometres of optical fibre line, which enabled the seamless coordination of relief efforts and restored mobile connectivity.

As per the report, the army engineers restored a crucial lifeline for the city on August 29 by building a Bailey Bridge at Jammu Tawi in just 12 hours.

Due to excessive rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, as well as seasonal rivulets, have swelled, causing major floods in Punjab.

Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar districts were the villages most severely impacted by the floods.

In Jammu & Kashmir, flash floods and heavy rain have caused death and devastation.

Since August 14, cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods have caused more than 130 fatalities, more than 120 injuries, and 33 untraceable persons in the districts of Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban.

In addition to producing flash floods in low-lying regions of Jammu and surrounding plains, record rains on August 26–27 seriously damaged both public and private infrastructure.

Himachal has also been hit hard by nature's wrath, with several flash floods, cloudbursts, and large landslides that have killed several people.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  2. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  4. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  5. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  4. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  5. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  5. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

Latest Stories

  1. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  2. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  3. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

  6. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  7. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  8. Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory