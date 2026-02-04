Warming Planet Triggers Avalanches Across Western Himalayas

In this handout photo supplied by the Indian Army, a team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state in Chamoli district, India, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / AAP

In this handout photo supplied by the Indian Army, a team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state in Chamoli district, India, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / AAP