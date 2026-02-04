Warming Planet Triggers Avalanches Across Western Himalayas

Erratic snowfall and winter rainfall, linked to climate change, are increasing avalanche risks in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, threatening lives, infrastructure, and mobility.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand
In this handout photo supplied by the Indian Army, a team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state in Chamoli district, India, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / AAP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir are at medium to high risk of avalanches due to unstable snow on steep slopes.

  • Erratic winter rainfall, delayed snowfall, and warming temperatures are increasing avalanche frequency and severity.

  • Authorities issue strict advisories, restrict access to vulnerable areas, and rely on SASE for forecasting and rescue operations.

Living in the mountains comes with hazards, both climate-induced and topographical. Changes in the snowfall patterns, irregular winter rainfall, and frequent temperature fluctuations disrupt livelihood activities and pose risks to life in hill terrains.

While the rising incidence of winter fires in traditionally built wooden houses has emerged as a threat, reducing landmark buildings to ashes in villages across Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti, experts have also warned of avalanche risks in the region during the winter.

On Tuesday, after heavy snowfall in higher ranges of Himachal, an avalanche near Rohtang Tunnel on Manali-Leh highway disrupted the vehicular mobility for hours, even as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) teams later cleared the road restoring traffic. No human loss was reported.

Two recent incidents of avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir and four districts of Uttarakhand have heightened concerns across the western Himalayas.

Shimla Aerial View - IMAGO/ANI
Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

BY Ashwani Sharma

All these regions have been categorised under medium to high-risk areas for avalanches due to the accumulation of unstable snow on steep hill slopes, posing threats to human life, infrastructure, and winter mobility.

The 2025 Mana avalanche in Uttarakhand buried 55 Border Roads Organisation workers. A massive multi-agency operation launched after the incident in February 2025, however, helped to save the lives of 46 workers.

Though no human loss was reported in last week’s avalanche that struck near the Sarbal area in Sonamarg in Kashmir, the rescue officials said the avalanche was triggered by heavy snowfall over the past week. 

Authorities say they are keeping an eye on the avalanche area and have issued an advisory to the public, tourists, and transporters to strictly avoid visiting or halting in avalanche-prone areas. The risk of avalanches remains very high along the Sonamarg and adjoining areas.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Pangi subdivision in the Chamba district is currently facing a heightened risk of avalanches and glacier movement following continuous and intermittent heavy snowfall over the past week.

The district administration has already issued a strict advisory to residents to remain cautious and avoid going to avalanche-prone areas.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amandeep Singh informed that widespread snowfall in the Pangi valley has significantly increased the likelihood of avalanches in several vulnerable locations. He appealed to the public to strictly avoid visiting avalanche-prone zones and other risky areas, especially during the ongoing spell of snowfall. Authorities warned people against risky activities that could endanger lives and rescue operations

“Such actions not only posed a serious threat to personal safety but could also hamper disaster management operations and emergency response services,” he said.

Last month, two teenage cousins lost their lives after trekking to high-altitude mountain peaks to film videos in the Bharmour region of Chamba following heavy snowfall.

Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur Amit Sharma has also confirmed an alert issued regarding avalanches in the district. “Necessary measures have been put in place, and people have been advised to follow the weather advisories. "All movements to vulnerable places should be avoided by the travellers, tourists, and also locals," he said.

Avalanche experts of the SASE (Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment), which plays a critical role in snow-bound and high-altitude regions, especially in the Himalayas, admit that the safety of civilians and troops is paramount to prevent loss of people, BRO works, and also the armed forces during heavy snowfall. Thus, time-to-time avalanche forecasting is done, and studies are undertaken for monitoring snowpack, weather patterns, and terrain to predict avalanche risks.

“Issuing timely avalanche alerts and advisories to civil authorities, the armed forces, and disaster management agencies, along with conducting research and data collection on snow, glaciers, and avalanches to improve forecasting models and winter safety measures, is part of our routine mandate,” an official detailed, on promise of anonymity.

In regions like Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand, SASE advisories are especially crucial during peak winter and post-snowfall periods. The agency also assists in planning rescue and relief operations in snow-hit areas, as was done in the case of the Chamoli avalanche in 2025.

As per the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the higher hills comprising the districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, Chamba, and Kullu are particularly vulnerable to the hazards of avalanches, and the destruction caused as a result of avalanches in the past in Himachal Pradesh, though not widespread, is confined to the higher reaches of the state only. Avalanches also have a history of damage in Himachal Pradesh.

These included three in Lahaul-Spiti in 1975, 1978, and 1979. The avalanches not only caused massive damage to the road and infrastructure there but also resulted in many casualties.

In 1979 and 1991, the avalanches hit Tinku Nala, a spot in the Kinnaur district infamous for frequent avalanches that block the Hindustan-Tibet Highway (NH-5).  The Tinku Nala avalanche occurs every year 4-5 times from January to March. In 1991, the road was blocked for 40 days. Also in September 1995, an avalanche triggered massive floods downstream in the Sutlej River.

A major avalanche struck Sural village in Pangi valley, about 25 km from Killar, on February 16, 2019, burying around 15 houses under snow. Fortunately, villagers escaped without fatalities, though livestock outcomes were uncertain.

In March 2024, Lahaul-Spiti saw multiple avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall and rain. An avalanche near Dara Waterfall, near the village of Jasrat, blocked part of the Chenab River’s flow.

In 2025, an avalanche struck near an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in the Gyu area of Lahaul-Spiti. The high-speed avalanche came very close, but no loss of life was reported.

Last month, the residents of the village of Mindhal, near Pangi, were surprised to watch a dramatic “river of snow.” It was believed to be an avalanche phenomenon caused by heavy snowfall.

Says D. C. Rana, special secretary, SDMA, “Snow avalanches in the Higher Himachal Himalaya are a common high-frequency, low-magnitude process. It is also categorised as a hazard, and SOPs have been framed for the safety of the population. Shallow avalanches are also very common during winter months in higher altitudes, contributing to glacier mass balance.”

Scientists who examined the Mana (Uttarakhand) avalanche concluded that dry winters, delayed snowfall, and erratic winter rainfall are widely seen as indicators of climate change. They noted that a shift in snowfall to February–March, coupled with the absence of winter rain, significantly increases the risk of avalanches.

"A warming planet and altered snowfall and rainfall patterns are major reasons behind avalanches, melting of glaciers, Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and cloudbursts. These are major threats in the high mountains, causing devastation and downstream flash floods," says S. S. Randhawa, an expert in glacier and snow studies.

Published At:
