Himachal Rains: Leh-Manali Road Closed After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood; Advisory Issued

According to officials, the stretch between Dhundi and Palchan Bridge on NH-3, also known as Leh-Manali Road, was affected due to the cloudburst at Anjani Mahadev nullah in the Manali area.

People stand near debris after flash floods triggered by cloud burst, near Manali, Thursday, July 25 Photo: PTI
The Leh-Manali Road, part of National Highway 3, in Himachal Pradesh was closed for vehicular movement after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Kullu district, police said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident that occurred late Wednesday.

According to officials, the stretch between Dhundi and Palchan Bridge on NH-3, also known as Leh-Manali Road, was affected due to the cloudburst at Anjani Mahadev nullah in the Manali area.

Vehicles headed to Manali from Lahaul and Spiti via the north portal of the Atal Tunnel were diverted towards Rohtang, as per an advisory issued by the Lahaul and Spiti Police cited in a news agency PTI report.

The police also asked the commuters to travel only if necessary, drive cautiously, and stay aware of the possible danger en route.

Vehicular movement was stopped in a total of 15 roads, including 12 in Mandi, two in Kinnaur and one in Kangra district while 62 transformers were disrupted in the state on Wednesday night amid rains, the state emergency operation centre said.

There have been reports of damage to a power project and a few houses but these are yet to be confirmed by officials who are assessing the damage.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 27, a total 49 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, which has suffered losses of approximately Rs 389 crore, as per the the emergency operation centre.

The local Met office on Wednesday issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till July 28 and cautioned about damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses in the state due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

