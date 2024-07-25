Weather News July 24 LIVE Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Heatwave Forces School Timing Changes In Kashmir

Rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. The city has been put on a "yellow" alert till Thursday amid a forecast that rains will continue to lash the national capital till July 28.

As many as eight persons were killed in rain-related incidents and more than 800 people evacuated after swollen rivers and overflowing dams cut off several villages and inundated low-lying areas in large parts of Gujarat amid torrential downpour on Wednesday.

Fifteen roads were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours even as the weather office issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain at isolated places for the next four days till July 28.