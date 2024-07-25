Weather News July 24 LIVE Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Heatwave Forces School Timing Changes In Kashmir

Delhi Weather News LIVE: Delhiites Face Traffic And Waterlogging Woes As Rains Lash City
Rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.
The downpour, however, brought a much-needed relief from the heat as the maximum temperature dropped to 33.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the weather department said.
The city has been put on a "yellow" alert till Thursday amid a forecast that rains will continue to lash the national capital till July 28.
Rajasthan Weather Update LIVE: Heavy Rainfall At Several Places
Heavy rainfall was recorded at several places in Rajasthan due to active monsoon on Wednesday.
During this period, the maximum rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Sarmathura of Dholpur, 96 mm in Bahadurpur of Alwar, 85 mm in Rajgarh, 75 mm in Shahpura of Jaipur, 66 mm in Alwar and 51 mm in Goluwala of Hanumangarh.
Weather News Live Updates: Major Rainfall Related News From Yesterday
Rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. The city has been put on a "yellow" alert till Thursday amid a forecast that rains will continue to lash the national capital till July 28.
As many as eight persons were killed in rain-related incidents and more than 800 people evacuated after swollen rivers and overflowing dams cut off several villages and inundated low-lying areas in large parts of Gujarat amid torrential downpour on Wednesday.
Fifteen roads were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours even as the weather office issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain at isolated places for the next four days till July 28.
In the wake of heavy rains in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra, the Panchganga river was flowing just a few inches below the danger mark on Wednesday.
Live Weather News Updates: Welcome To Outlook India's Weather Blog
Get the latest weather news, updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and live coverage of weather events across India, including rains in Delhi and Mumbai, heatwave in Kashmir, and more. Stay tuned for real-time updates.