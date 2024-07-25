Mumbai Schools, Colleges Closed Due To Heavy Rains, BMC Declares Holiday For July 26

With heavy rainfall and red alerts across Maharashtra, Mumbai schools have been shut. Based on an official notice issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, all schools and colleges in the BMC area will remain closed on July 26.
The school holiday for Mumbai schools and colleges comes after extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in the region.
"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert warning for Mumbai. Considering this, a holiday has been declared for all schools and all colleges within Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area," reads the official notice issued on X.
"With reference to this, BMC appeals to schools and the teachers to inform the representatives of guardians; alongwith take necessary precautions and ensure proper coordination at the school level," the municipal cooperation added further.
In Mumbai, multiple areas reported rainfall above 100mm. Based on the data gathered, Sewri reported 109 mm of rains and Sion 105 mm.
Reay Road saw 104 mm of rain whereas Dindoshi saw heavy rains of 154 mm. Charkop recorded 148 mm of rainfall,
BKC area saw 139 mm and Ghatkopar saw rainfall of 153 mm. Meanwhile, Powai area witnessed 142 mm of rainfall.
With monsoon rains underway, the Indian Meterological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai city and neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar.
For the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, IMD has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri district (heavy to very heavy rainfall) and a yellow alert for Sindhudurg district.