Schools, Colleges Closed In Thane, Raigad Due To Heavy Rains; Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams Postponed

As monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc over Maharashtra, more districts have announced school holidays for July 26. As per the latest announcement, all schools in Thane and Raigad will also remain closed on Friday due to heavy rains in the region.
Furthermore, the class 10 and 12 supplementary exams have been postponed. As per the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the exams scheduled for July 26 stands cancelled.
Maharashtra School Holiday: Raigad, Thane Shut Down Schools And Colleges
As per an official notice issued by the Raigad administration, all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed due to heavy rains.
Similary, all schools and colleges in Thane will also remain closed "in the wake of heavy rainfall alert". The educational institutions will remain closed on Friday - July 26.
The announcement for school holiday in Thane and Raigad comes hours after the BMC declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the city of Mumbai as well. The schools have been closed for the safety of students and staff as Maharashtra faces a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.
Maharashtra Board Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams Amid Heavy Rains
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that the supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled for July 26 stands postponed. As per the official notice issued by the state education board, the exams will now be held at later dates.
For Class 10, the Science and Technology Part 2 exam has been postponed to July 31 and will be held between 11 AM and 1 PM.
For Class 12 students, the examination for three subjects, namely, Organisation of Commerce and Management, Food Science and Technology, and MCVC, have been postponed and will now be held on August 9 from 11 AM to 2 PM.
Furthermore, the state board has stated that if a student missed their exam on Thursday due to the heavy rains, they would be allowed to appear for a re-exam.