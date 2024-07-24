Education

Pune: Lonavala Schools Closed Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rains

Ashok Vasant Sabale, Chief officer of the Lonavala Municipal Council has confirmed the closure of the schools, citing that hilly areas are more subject to heavy rains.

Pune: Lonavala Schools Closed Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rains
As heavy rains continue to lash over Maharashtra, the Lonavala Municipal Administration has declared a holiday for all schools in the district. As per local news media, schools in Lonavala will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to heavy rains in the region.

As per a report by Pune Pulse, Ashok Vasant Sabale, Chief officer of the Lonavala Municipal Council has confirmed the closure of the schools, citing that hilly areas are more subject to heavy rains.

While announcing the school closure, LMC CEO Sabale announced that the schools will remain functional for teachers and other staff members.

In the past 24 hours, Pune's Lonavala has recorded 145 mm of rainfall. Heavy rains have lashed the region for the past eight days.

While schools have been ordered to stay shut, some schools are expected to shift to the online mode for the next two days.

Parents and Guardians are advised to stay in touch with the respective school authorities regarding more updates on the closure of schools.

As monsoon rains continue to lash over the region, a school holiday had also been declared for districts such as Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli in the Vidarbha region. Schools has also been closed in four tehsils in Raigad district along the coastal belt.

With no relief from heavy rains expected, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned residents against venturing outside and urged them to stay indoors.

