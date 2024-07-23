Mumbai Rains: Red Alert For 22-24 July, NDRF Deployed; Trains, Flights Affected | Details

Anticipating extreme rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Maharashtra for 22-24 July. After last Sunday's heavy 200mm downpour, rain activity mellowed down on Monday despite a yellow alert by IMD.
However, certain pockets of the city received up to 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour in the morning affecting local train services between Kalyan and Thakurli stations of the Central Line.
Mumbai Rains: Key Points To Know
Red Alert Issued: With a red alert issued for 22-24 July, rain is expected gain pace again on Wednesday.
NDRF Teams Deployed: As a pre-emptive measure, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already been deployed across the city amid the forecast of a high tide and heavy rains in the financial capital of India.
Rainfall On Monday: IMD recorded 18.6mm of rain at Santacruz observatory while it rained 35mm at Colaba observatory between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Juhu airport received 32mm, Chembur 25mm, Byculla 23.5mm, Bandra 19mm, Sion and Vikhroli 17mm each, Matunga 16mm, Mira Road 11.5mm and Mahalakshmi 11mm.
Traffic affected: Long traffic snarls were also reported in central Mumbai, Matunga, and Wadala. Water logging resulted in traffic diversions at the Maharashtra Nagar Subway, Khar Subway, and Andheri Subway.
Regional Met Department's Alerts: Forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Wardha, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert for Bhandara and Gondia for Monday and a yellow alert for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Buldhana.
Flights Cancelled: On Sunday, around 36 flights were canceled and 15 flights were rerouted from Mumbai airport to Allahabad because of heavy showers. For precautionary measures, runway operations were discontinued twice for a short duration.
Train Services Halted: The Central Railway services on the down-fast line between Dadar and Matunga stations were halted but were resumed back as the rain intensity waned. A delay of 15 to 20 minutes was reported on the Harbour Line because of the flooding near Kurla, Panvel, and Mankhurd stations. Although, Western Railways services were not affected.