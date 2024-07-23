Mumbai Rains: Red Alert For 22-24 July, NDRF Deployed; Trains, Flights Affected | Details

Flights Cancelled: On Sunday, around 36 flights were canceled and 15 flights were rerouted from Mumbai airport to Allahabad because of heavy showers. For precautionary measures, runway operations were discontinued twice for a short duration.

Train Services Halted: The Central Railway services on the down-fast line between Dadar and Matunga stations were halted but were resumed back as the rain intensity waned. A delay of 15 to 20 minutes was reported on the Harbour Line because of the flooding near Kurla, Panvel, and Mankhurd stations. Although, Western Railways services were not affected.