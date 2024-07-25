Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, Boats Deployed For Rescue Op | Top Updates

4 Dead In Pune Rains: Four people reportedly died in rain-related incidents in Pune in early hours of Thursday. While three persons died due to electrocution through water during the heavy rainfall at Pulachi Wadi in the Deccan Gymkhana area, one person died and another was injured in a landslide that occurred in Adarwadi village in Maval tehsil, as a heavy rock slid and tumbled down the road. The deceased was reportedly a restaurant staffer.