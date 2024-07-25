National

Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, Boats Deployed For Rescue Op | Top Updates

Due to heavy overnight rains in Pune from Wednesday till Thursday, water entered the houses and buildings located in Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar areas. The Pune Fire Department brought boats to evacuate the people from the residences.

Pune rain news
The water level of the Khadakwasla dam overflows during heavy monsoon, in Pune district, Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Four people died, schools were shut, while flood-like situations were also reported in parts of Maharashtra's Pune and its nearby areas like Pimpri Chinchwad, necessitating the deployment of inflatable rubber boats to rescue people after rainwater entered residential areas following torrential downpour.

Pune Rains Top Updates

Red Alert In Pune: Amid heavy overnight rains and persistent downpours, particularly in the catchment areas of dams, parts of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad reported flooding on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for Pune.

4 Dead In Pune Rains: Four people reportedly died in rain-related incidents in Pune in early hours of Thursday. While three persons died due to electrocution through water during the heavy rainfall at Pulachi Wadi in the Deccan Gymkhana area, one person died and another was injured in a landslide that occurred in Adarwadi village in Maval tehsil, as a heavy rock slid and tumbled down the road. The deceased was reportedly a restaurant staffer.

Water Released From Khadakwasla Dam: Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity on Thursday. As per information from the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6 am at a rate of 40,000 cusecs.

Schools Shut In Pune: Schools in Pune city and nearby areas were ordered shut for Thursday following an order by collector Suhas Diwase. Apart from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhor, Velhe, Maval Mulshi, and Khadakwasla were ordered to shut schools. Meanwhile, Pavana dam, the main source of water supply for Pimpri-Chinchwad, had been filled up to 58 per cent of its capacity by Wednesday afternoon following incessant rain in Maval taluka of Pune district.

3 Vehicles Damage After Wall Collapse In Pimpri Chinchwad: Three vehicles were damaged when a compound wall collapsed in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra's Pune district, on Wednesday morning following heavy rainfall, fire department officials said. According to officials, two four-wheelers and a two-wheeler were damaged in the incident that took place in the Nehru Nagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

