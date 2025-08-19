Australia Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st ODI: Maharaj Rules In Crushing Proteas Victory

Hello and welcome to the highlights of AUS vs RSA, 1st ODI, on Tuesday, 19 August, at Cazalys Stadium. Mitchell Marsh’s Australia was bamboozled by Keshav Maharaj's left-arm spin as South Africa secured a crushing 98-run win in the first ODI of the three-match series in Cairns. Maharaj ran through the Australian batting line-up to finish with the figures of five for 33 in 10 overs in what becomes his first five-wicket haul in ODIs. Get Australia vs South Africa live updates right here.