Australia Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st ODI: Maharaj Rules In Crushing Proteas Victory

Hello and welcome to the highlights of AUS vs RSA, 1st ODI, on Tuesday, 19 August, at Cazalys Stadium. Mitchell Marsh’s Australia was bamboozled by Keshav Maharaj's left-arm spin as South Africa secured a crushing 98-run win in the first ODI of the three-match series in Cairns. Maharaj ran through the Australian batting line-up to finish with the figures of five for 33 in 10 overs in what becomes his first five-wicket haul in ODIs. Get Australia vs South Africa live updates right here.
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(w), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
Aiden Markram scored 82 to lead South Africa's charge with captain Temba Bavuma and youngster Matthew Bretzkee chipping in with half-centuries. Travis Head was the pick of the Australian bowlers with a four-wicket haul. Proteas gave a 297-run target to Australia.
Australia reached 60 in just seven over before Maharaj turned the game on its head. Captain Marsh fought well with an 88 but that was not enough as they were bowled out for 198.